Looking for a sports bra for larger breasts? First try shock absorber sports bras

Sports bras matter. Believe me, I found out. Without going into detail, my bra size is the American national average. (I leave you, dear reader, to look it up myself.) And as a woman with fairly average breasts and the will to train, I have experienced the dreaded “bounce effect.” Yes, in the past few years while wearing lesser sports bras, I am sick of the pain and discomfort of my breasts trying to escape the limits of my body every time I jump, jump, or run. That was until I found Shock Absorber Multi Sports Bras.

With a rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, based on more than 300 reviews, the multi-sports bra is a revelation. At first wear I noticed the obvious. Yes, the bra gives you the uni-boob look; you would not expect two separate entities if you look down, because that is not going to happen. However, it is a small price to pay for the sheer level of comfort and safety that the bra offers. The racerback style combined with sturdy material means that your breasts don’t move when you do that. Ladies, we have reached the zero bounce factor.

Can we also talk for a minute here? In the past I have struggled with inexplicable thin straps on my previous sports bras. Let’s be real, wispy pieces of fabric can have a wire-cheese slicer effect on your shoulders during exercise. With the Shock Absorber bras, however, that is never a problem. The straps are thicker than you would expect and offer an even weight distribution and no nasty stains when you take off the bra. Nice.

The gym is certainly not a catwalk, but you still want to look good when you sweat. Instead of the standard black and white designs, there are shock-absorbing bras that can only be described as a jazzy range of colors and patterns. I now own three of these bras (and I watch a fourth as I write this), but my favorite look of all time must be the pink and purple bra with a construction print. In my humble opinion, it is reminiscent of training equipment from the 80s – loud, busy and somewhat ugly. I’m obsessed with it.

The various and mounted multi-sport shock absorber are available from Amazon and other retailers in the US. When you’re done with bouncing breasts that ruin your training, I recommend investing in one of these bras. You and your breasts can thank me later.

Shock absorber Multi sport bra

