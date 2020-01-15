Looking back on the top moments from Larry Walker's 17-year MLB career

With less than a week before the 2020 Hall of Fame class is announced, Canadian Larry Walker has a legitimate opportunity to introduce Cooperstown.

The Maple Ridge, B.C., had 85 percent of the votes from Wednesday in its final year of eligibility. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announces voting results next Tuesday and Ryan Thibodaux’s vote follower says 146 votes have already been published.

Now that Walker’s entry to the hall seems possible, there is no better time to look back on what made his 17-year MLB career worthy of participating in the biggest sport.

Here’s a look back at the top moments in his career:

Milestone runs home

The big lefty ended his career with 383 home runs and there were several memorable ones on the way.

What about his first home career? It took him 31 games to complete the performance, but on April 20, 1990, as a member of the Montreal Expos, he hit one of Ron Darling to open the score in the second inning on the road against the New York Mets.

More magic from Expos came in September 1992 when he had a few walk-offs. The first came on September 13 against the Mets with a three-time shot in the bottom of the ninth on Anthony Young and behind 5-4. He followed that on September 25 against Heathcliff Slocumb of the Chicago Cubs with a solo homer in the home of the 10th for the win.

Walker’s 100th home run came from Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers in 1995 – also his first homer with the Colorado Rockies. His 200th was against Andy Ashby of the San Diego Padres in 1997 and 300th against David Williams of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2001.

The last home run of his career took place on October 1, 2005 with the St. Louis Cardinals when he had two homers on Ramon Ortiz of the Cincinnati Reds.

Montreal Expos ’Larry Walker is greeted by teammate Tim Wallach, left (29), after Walkers two run home run in the 5th inning of the Expos Vs Cardinals game in St. Louis, Wednesday, September 6, 1990 in St. Louis. (Mary Butkus / AP)

Free agency

After the 1994-1995 MLB strike, the exhibitors were unable to afford Walker and the right-wing player finally hit the open market.

He signed a four-year deal with Colorado on April 8, 1995, just a few days after the end of the strike, and earned nearly $ 22.5 million in guaranteed money.

All-Star Game fun

Walker was in the middle of the season of his life in 1997 and earned a trip to the all-star game in Cleveland.

With a sixth strike and playing the right field for the National League, Walker was wiped off the plate on the first pitch of his at bat in the second inning against the Big Hurt, Randy Johnson. It prompted Walker to switch things for the next throw by moving to the right side of the plate and turning his helmet backwards. Johnson was stunned and had to step down the hill to form himself as Walker, who first tried to be serious, finally grinned at the situation.

The move attracted laughing from both dugouts and the crowd at Progressive Field. He returned to the left and walked.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDazoAWUvH8 (/ embed)

MVP

Walker became the first Canadian in both divisions to get the most valuable player in 1997 after having won 22 first place votes during the Rockies.

He hit 49 home runs – tops in NL – and 130 RBIs to go along with a .366 batting average, .452 on-base percentage and .720 lagging percentage. The slugging percentage was at the top of MLB, his OBP led the NL, earned his third Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award.

“Maybe children will look up at me and force them to reach their goals,” Walker told the Associated Press at the time.

His 409 total bases in 1997 were the most since Stan Musial in 1948. And not only was he good at Coors Field, but he hit .346 on the road with 29 homers and 62 RBIs.

New deal

Years of impressive seasons with the Rockies meant that Walker had to pay.

It happened on March 4, 1999 when he signed a six-year contract extension with the club for $ 75 million. The deal tied him for the sixth highest average salary in the game.

The trade

The Cardinals, with the best record in baseball at the time, made a run of it in 2004 when they acquired Walker of the Rockies on August 6, 2004, for underage leader Jason Burch and players named later.

Walker, 37 at the time, had refused an exchange to the Texas Rangers a week earlier.

“We have tried very hard to place him in a city where he can make his dream of winning a world championship come true,” said Colorado GM Dan O’Dowd at the time.

Playoffs from 2004

It was nine years ago that Walker last appeared in the MLB after the season and he wasted no time making an impact.

In Game 1 of the NLDS 2004 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he followed the first inning-homer of Albert Pujols with a solo explosion in the third with two outs that ended up in rightfield stands. He did it again in the seventh, this time with Giovanni Carrara for another solo recording.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmRSxk1Mf08 (/ embed)

The momentum advanced to the World Series when he homered Boston Red Sox-starter Tim Wakefield in Game 1 in the third inning before adding two doubles.

St. Louis was swept in four games, but Walker was a dominant force on the plate, hitting .357 / .438 / .929 with two doubles, two homers and three RBIs. It was his first and only chance to play in the World Series.

The end

Walker announced his retirement on October 19, 2005 after a Game 6 loss to the Houston Astros in the NLCS at the age of 38.

His last MLB at bat ended with a strikeout.

“I can’t believe I did that,” he told the Denver Post afterwards. “I just lost my focus when I stepped back to enjoy (the cheers).”