Looking ahead to the future of the Broncos line of defense

Oct 1 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensively end Shelby Harris (96) in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Sports Authority Field in Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

The Denver Broncos line of defense has the potential for some important changes during the off season.

With new contracts needed for Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris, the potential for front line changes on defense is increasing. Harris, who recently signed super agent Drew Rosenhaus, is more likely than not on his way to new waters and a larger payday believes Broncos Blitz podcast host Ronnie Kohrt.

Kohrt talks about Harris’s potential staying with Denver, alongside Wolfe. But what is the future of Adam Gotsis? Kohrt talks and gives a preview of the future of the Broncos line of defense in the latest edition of the Broncos Blitz podcast.