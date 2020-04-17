Looking Again At Featherweight Division

Appropriate at the start off of the 10 years, the UFC launched featherweights with Jose Aldo holding the title.

Considering the fact that that time, the division has ongoing to expand, with Conor McGregor, Max Holloway and existing champion Alexander Volkanovski reigning supreme.

The UFC dissolved the WEC and with it the featherweight division. Aldo was the winner in that marketing, and grew to become the initially-at any time UFC featherweight winner.

He dominated his way by means of the excess weight course before his epic encounter with McGregor, and breathtaking slide from grace.

The division has been filled with interim champions by way of the previous 10 a long time, as properly.

Alexander Volkanovski

At UFC 245 in late December, Alexander Volkanovski worked his way to the best of the featherweight division.

Volkanovski entered as the challenger, but still left with a victory about Max Holloway and the UFC title.

His reign spans just about 100 days.