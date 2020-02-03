Look up the last seen snowboard for teenagers on Sun Peaks

SUN PEAKS (NEWS 1130) – A 14-year-old boy is missing after spending a day snowboarding at Sun Peaks, his family says.

Carson Hadwin was last seen on the mountain on Sunday.

“Kamloops Search and Rescue has been looking for him all night,” SAR’s Alan Hobler told NEWS 1130. “We’ve had a dozen members, we have 10 today and there are a lot of other teams in it the province that is going there now. “

This is my cousin Carson Hadwin (14yo) – he MIST and was last seen at 2.30 pm Sun at Sun Peaks. He took the shuttle but never came home. He was wearing a white coat with green shapes. Black pants, black helmet and white snowboard boots. SAR has watched all night. pic.twitter.com/mEf8jBgloi

– Ash Kelly (@AshDKelly) February 3, 2020

Hobler says there is no information to indicate that Carson has left the hill. The teen’s grandfather and uncle also searched for him all night.

The teenager has been snowboarding for a few years. His family worries about his well-being in the cold and says that his bag was left in the chalet where he was staying.

Carson was last seen in a white jacket with green shapes, black pants, a black helmet and white snowboard boots.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you will be asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

– With Ash Kelly files