Look into these hyper-realistic masks and see a disturbing future

It is perhaps the most defining trope of the many Mission: Impossible films: someone is mistaken for a certain person, until the person’s hyper-realistic mask is lifted. Surprise! Except maybe not so much anymore, because it is now a tired plot machine.

Perhaps more surprising is the invasion of the masks into daily life. Carefully handmade, hyper-realistic silicone masks used to be so expensive that they were only available to Hollywood. The price of a good mask has since fallen to around $ 1,000, and scofflaws have taken note. In 2011, the FBI offered a $ 20,000 reward for help finding the Geezer Bandit, someone wearing an old-fashioned mask in a series of bank robberies in Southern California.

Now researchers are bringing hyperrealistic deception from the real world and to the lab. They notice that people are really, really bad at recognizing the masks. That is disturbing, because we as human beings, for example, have to be good at analyzing faces, given how critical they are for communication. And two, it means that more criminals can hide their identity and get away with capers than we will ever know.

We sat down with Rob Jenkins, a psychologist at the University of York, to talk about the implications of Mission: Impossible made real, and how people and machines could learn to fight back.

