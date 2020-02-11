Look for the adorable 6 year old girl who got off the school bus VANISHED – The Sun.

South Carolina is desperately looking for a six-year-old girl who recently disappeared.

Faye Marie Swetlick, an adorable first grader, was last seen in the Churchill Heights neighborhood of Cayce yesterday afternoon.

She got off the bus at 3:45 p.m. and played in her front yard for a while before her family reported her missing at 5:00 p.m., according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Cops went to Faye Monday night and went door to door asking the neighbors if they had seen them.

“We are here for a reason to make sure Faye is safe,” officials said today, according to the WPDE.

“We want to find out where this girl is.”

The investigators said “anything is possible” and have no concrete evidence of their disappearance.

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in spotted boots and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about Faye’s whereabouts is asked to contact security officers at 803-794-0456.

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Send an email to [email protected] or call 212-416-4552.