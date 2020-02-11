Look, but don’t touch Toyota’s 2021 RAV4 Prime PHEV in Chi-Town

After its launch at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, Toyota saw fit to bring a 2021 RAV4 Prime prototype to this year’s Chicago Auto Show. This makes sense because the weather in the American Midwest tends to prefer four-wheel drive vehicles.

In contrast to LA, the Japanese carmaker has now decided to house the RAV4 Prime in a closed area so that visitors cannot access the somewhat unfortunate crossover network.

On the other hand, the LA car didn’t have prototype stickers, so Toyota may do the sensible thing here by keeping your hands away from an unfinished product.

Speaking of unfinished things: The RAV4 Prime will not be available until this summer. So prospective customers have to wait and see what is called the most powerful, economical and fastest RAV4 ever.

If you still do not know what is going on under the hood of this crossover, we can inform you that the plug-in hybrid unit may be based on the motor of the RAV4 Hybrid, but more powerful electric motors and a high-performance lithium in the Prime ion battery.

The 2.5-liter four-pot has been modified to produce 176 hp (178 hp) and 168 lb-ft (228 Nm) of torque, while the total power of the system is 302 hp (306 hp) – that’s 83 hp more than You get on the RAV4 Hybrid.

With the Prime you can go from zero to 96 km / h (60 miles per hour) in just 5.8 seconds, while the all-electric range is 63 km (39 miles per hour) and the total fuel consumption is estimated at 90 MPGe. According to Toyota, the RAV4 Prime has the longest range of all plug-in hybrid crossovers.

Ultimately, buyers can choose between SE and XSE trim levels for the RAV4 Prime, with the RAV4 Prime even featuring synthetic leather seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging for the smartphone and a large 9-inch infotainment system.

