Look at the irrevocable stake in Pagcor’s PSC for the funds, the official tells DU3

As the government explored more ways to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, an experienced sports official approached President Duterte to examine the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) revenue from the Philippine Entertainment and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

Former PSC Commissioner Monico Puentevella said on Thursday that the sports agency was entitled to receive five percent of Pagcor’s gross revenue under the law, half of which he said the PSC had not received in the past two decades.

Since the start of Duterte’s administration, Pagcor’s unpaid portion of PSC’s earnings has reached € 5 billion, Puentevella estimated. Announced that Pagcor did not divest in 2017 alone. EUR 1.6 billion. “

“If you find it now, it will be a God-given gift to your administration from all athletes, coaches and national associations,” Puutetevella said in a letter.

“We no longer have to drive around knocking on the door,” added Samahang, the president of Samipang’s hardship in the Philippines, noting the efforts of the country’s athletes who have stepped out of their way to sacrifice people and health workers. affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puentevella, a former mayor and congressman of the city of Bacolod, explained that the PSC’s five percent share of gross revenue under Republic Law no. 6847 was cut in half when President Fidel Ramos administered in the 1990s.

“Mr. President, by law, these funds belong to the athletes,” Puentevella said. “But now because of this plague, you’re looking for funds. If you don’t know where to get the funds, here’s one of them.”

Since 2015 Pagcor’s monthly transfers to the PSC have increased to at least 80 million PG, as part of the National Sports Development Fund, which is used to meet the training, benefits and needs of athletes in more than 50 sports in the country.

