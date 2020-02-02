Look at the flyover of the F / A-18, which cost a job to a naval squadron commander

A video obtained from the San Diego Union Tribune shows an F / A-18D flyover at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on January 23. This flight cost a job for a squadron leader.

On Thursday, the 3rd Marine Air Wing, based in Miramar, announced that Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Featherstone, commander of Naval All-Weather Attack Squadron 225, had been released the day after the flight due to concerns about a “bad” judgment.

On Friday, an air wing official confirmed that the move was related to the flight shown in the Video Union-Tribune.

Featherstone was in the back seat of the jet as it flew lower and faster than the day’s flight schedule. It was the last flight of the F / A-18D to be flown by the squadron and part of a “sunset” ceremony at the base, the Marines said in an earlier statement.

The squadron changes to the new F-35C Lightning II aircraft.

Reached by phone on Friday, Featherstone said the jet was flying lower and faster than planned, but had received no complaints from the tower or the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We had land traffic,” said Featherstone. “We had to evade this and immediately felt trapped.”

According to Featherstone, who was sitting in the back seat and not flying the plane, his attention was on the plane that landed, not on where his pilot was flying.

“I can’t tell you why the pilot descended.” he said. “Obviously I’m not happy with the result, but as the commanding officer, I’m ultimately responsible. If I’m classified as out of the box, I’m responsible.”

A scene from the January 23 flyover (YouTube screenshot about San Diego Union-Tribune)

Not only was the flyover too low, Featherstone said, but the pilot also flew too close and too fast to where spectators were watching to avoid landing traffic.

Featherstone said he didn’t know where to go next with the Marines, but he thought he would probably not be promoted afterwards and that his career was essentially over.

“The relief came as a surprise from an otherwise exceptionally powerful commander with a long and distinguished career,” the Marines Corps statement said Thursday. “It is a necessity to enforce standards, and it is critical that 3rd MAW provide strong and effective leadership to promote operational excellence, trust, and willingness to fight.”

A provisional officer in charge has been assigned to complete the squadron’s transition, the Marine Corps statement said.

