Look at her. and Missy Elliott’s Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial

Missy Elliott and H.E.R. join the rows of stars that have previously appeared in iconic Pepsi commercials. (Britney Spears, Beyoncé and David Bowie are just a few.) In anticipation of the 2020 Super Bowl on February 2, the soft drink brand unveiled a 30-second spot to promote its new matte black Zero Sugar can. In it, the two genre-bending artists offer a modernized version of “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones.

“I follow closely H.E.R.’s career; her talent is undeniable,” Elliott said in a press statement. “When the opportunity arose, not just to work together, but to work together and to make something entirely our own, we had to let it happen.” Elliott added that she also enlisted the help of producer Timbaland and choreographer Sean Bankhead: “I got the best of the best to ensure that we brought the sound.”

H.E.R. meanwhile praised Pepsi for giving creative freedom to both the song and the video. “Everything about this experience – from the music to the shoot and the collaboration with an icon like Missy – was really special,” she said. “It’s an honor and I think people will appreciate how real we tried to be with the end product.” Watch the commercial above before it is broadcast during the big game on Sunday.