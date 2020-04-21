Longtime Milwaukee journalist Mike Anderson dies at 67; ‘A transformative figure’

MILWAUKEE — Longtime Milwaukee journalist Mike Anderson has passed absent. He was 67 a long time outdated.

WISN 12 stories Anderson died instantly on Tuesday early morning, April 21. Station officials say he was surrounded by family.

Anderson began his profession at WISN in 1981 — and retired in 2017. He gained numerous awards for his get the job done more than the decades.

WISN Information Director Ben Hart issued the adhering to statement:

“Mike Anderson was a transformative figure in the heritage of television information in Milwaukee.

“In his storied profession, he broke class and color limitations and established the tone for what professionalism seems like.

“His legacy is very clear.

“Mike had a commitment to fairness, clear-cut reporting and relentless pursuit of the truth.

“The WISN 12 household is devastated by his sudden passing.

“But his contributions as a voice for Milwaukee will be a lasting testament to his affect for decades to occur.”

FOX6 Information sends its condolences to the family members of Mike Anderson — and all those who labored intently with him.

