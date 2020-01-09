Longtime Democrat in Competitive Wisconsin District Plans To Retire

Loading...

Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers, including from left Senator Fred Risser, D-Madison, Senator Robert Wirch, D-Kenosha, Senator Dave Hansen, D-Green Bay and Senator Jennifer Schilling, D-LaCrosse, listen then- Gov. Scott Walker’s State Budget Speech at the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison. (Photo: AP)

MADISON – Longtime state senator Dave Hansen steps down from his seat representing Green Bay, putting a key Senate seat at stake for Republicans for the first time in two decades.

Hansen, 72, said on Thursday that he is retiring to spend more time with his family and not because he feared losing in his competitive district.

“Even though it has become a cliché in politics, I am really retiring to spend more time with my family,” Hansen said in a statement. “I have no fear as to my chances of re-election after surviving a recall attempt in 2011 and winning hands down in a district that the Republicans told me they specifically tried to beat me. I believe that if I had chosen to run again, I would win. “

State Senator Dave Hansen (Photo: Wisconsin Senate)

Voters in the Hansen district chose President Donald Trump in 2016 with an 11-point margin in the same election; they chose Hansen over a 2-point Republican opponent.

Already in the minority, Hansen’s retirement could put the Democrats in danger of losing even more power: the Republicans must overthrow three seats in this house to obtain a supermajority which could be used to bypass the vetos of Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Two Republican members of the Assembly could run for the seat of Hansen, including representative John Nygren, co-chair of the powerful legislative budget drafting committee.

Nygren de Marinette tried to challenge Hansen in 2011 in a recall election following the raucous adoption of the collective bargaining measure known as Act 10 in which Democratic senators fled the state during three weeks to avoid voting on former governor Scott Walker’s budget repair bill, which also deprived public sector employee unions of most collective bargaining.

State representative John Nygren, R-Marinette, speaks during a December 2018 meeting of the Joint Finance Committee. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

But Nygren was excluded from the ballot after failing to collect enough signatures to run. Nygren said Thursday that he is focusing on his legislative priorities at the moment and “will consider any opportunity in the coming days”.

Republican John Macco of Ledgeview also lives in the 30th District of the Senate, which includes parts of the counties of Brown, Shawano, Oconto and Marinette. He did not immediately say whether he would seek Hansen’s seat.

Democratic representative Staush Gruszynski of Green Bay could also run, but told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he plans to focus on his re-election to the National Assembly. Gruszynski was recently asked to resign by the Democratic leader of the assembly after sexually harassing a staff member.

Hansen has been a colorful figure in the State Senate, often bellowing his speeches on the ground and in recent years in the minority appearing personally offended by certain republican actions, including the sacking of Governor Tony Evers’ secretary of agriculture in November.

Still, Hansen said Thursday that his 20 years as a state senator representing a district that includes Lambeau Field was a great time.

“It was truly a privilege to represent what I consider to be the best place in the world, with the best people, to live and raise a family,” said Hansen. “It is an honor that I will always carry with me.”

Hansen was chief of the majority and vice chairman of the finance committee during his tenure in the State Senate, among other leadership positions.

Minority leader in the Senate, Jennifer Shilling, noted on Thursday that 51 of Hansen’s bills had been passed.

“Dave has been a tireless voice for working families, students and the elderly not only in northeast Wisconsin, but throughout the state,” said Shilling. “Dave is the true embodiment of our democratic values ​​and we can always be counted on to deliver an enthusiastic and lively debate in the Senate.”

