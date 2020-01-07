Long overdue but Celtic writing history with the latest announcement

Loading...

CELTIC has announced that their women’s football side will be completely professional from next season.

There has been a call for some time to do this, with the game of women becoming more and more famous. The women of Celtic have been part-time so far and have difficulty keeping up with Glasgow City in the competition.

🍀⚪️ We are pleased to announce that the first @ CelticFCWomen team will go to professional status! 🙌 #COYGIG

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 7, 2020

Celtic is currently finalizing plans for facilities outside of Barrowfield that could become the home of women in the future.

The club is looking for a full-time manager for the women’s and coaching team and announces new sponsorship agreements.

There will now be more room for the team to sign some more prominent stars for the Celtic side to help them in their quest to win the competition.

Gordon Kaye, Head of Business Development at Celtic, told the Celtic website: “We are delighted to be able to lead the way in this area in Scotland and we are sure that our transition to professional status is one that will be hugely beneficial to the club and our players.

“Our new professional package is designed to offer women the same opportunities that the game wants to play at all levels as it currently does for men – as a club famous for everyone, this is hugely important to us.

“Building on recent progress, our goal will always be to strive higher and achieve more success and we believe that our new professional status will enable us to do so.

“Although we realize that achieving the top position in Scotland may not happen overnight, we always want to be the best at everything we do and this is definitely something we strive for.

“It is a very exciting time for women’s football and we are excited to drive forward with these exciting new plans.”

Celtic starts their new competition campaign on February 23 in K-Park, East Kilbride. Their opponents for their first competition as a professional team will be none other than Glasgow City.

Hopefully a bumper crowd will support the team on the day. We will handle the promotion!