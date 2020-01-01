Long live Las Vegas! Ayesha Curry presents new restaurant at MGM Grand – The Reporter

Loading...

Opening a restaurant is a bet for most people, but Ayesha Curry's new International Smoke location seems to be a good bet.

She and her Warriors husband / star, Steph, went to Las Vegas just before the end of the year to open their International Smoke store inside the MGM Grand. The Warriors played in San Antonio on Tuesday night, but Steph has been recovering from a broken hand.

It is the fourth location of his multicultural barbecue collaboration with award-winning chef James Mina, Michael Mina, who joins the restaurants in San Francisco, Del Mar and Miami.

We will let Ayesha show you the space:

The chain has grown rapidly, with the three current locations outside of San Francisco that will open in 2019. Its San Francisco menu reflects a variety of flavors: St. Louis-style ribs can be served with American barbecue, Vietnamese lemongrass or sesame-gochujang korean chili sauce

A Houston location closed earlier this year after it opened in the summer of 2018. Before that place opened, its Yelp page was full of negative reviews of, guessed, angry Rockets fans.

On OpenTable, the San Francisco restaurant has 4.5 stars. On Yelp it is 3.5, but the most recent reviews are positive.

That average rating did not prevent Barack Obama, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen from appearing last year on President's Day.

It's just the most recent of Ayesha Curry's efforts in the kitchen: she and Mina have released a cookbook together, and she has appeared or produced several cooking shows, from the Ayesha Homemade on Food Network to the Great American Baking Show on ABC.