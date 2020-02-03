Long lines, some delays when voters arrive in Iowa caucuses

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Lines of people sneaked out the door and through the block, waiting to enter a caucus site in Iowa on Monday, between the first signs of strong attendance, while Democrats choose a candidate to take on President Donald Trump.

Organizers of a site in downtown Iowa City said that the start of the caucus should be delayed by more than an hour because hundreds of people were still waiting to check in or register to vote. In the Englert Theater near the University of Iowa, 500 seats on the first floor were usually full and the organizers organized a further 200 seats on the balcony.

In Polk County, the largest county in Iowa and home of the capital, Des Moines, Democratic party leader Sean Bagniewski said that the party had printed tens of thousands of additional voter registration forms, but some areas were running out.

“We make copies and supplies to cover them, but this caucus becomes the big one,” tweeted Bagniewski.

It is too early to say what the definitive turnout will be, although some party officials and campaigns expected that many more people would participate than four years ago, because of the Democrats’ enthusiasm to replace Trump.

About 170,000 turned out in 2016. The highlight for the competition were the 2008 Iowa Democratic caucuses, when nearly 240,000 participated and Barack Obama defeated Hillary Clinton and Martin O’Malley.

Caucusgoers reported packed rooms at other locations. More than 500 people crowded into a room in the caucus of the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in Iowa City, with many on the floor. About 400 people were in a high school cafeteria in Des Moines. In Davenport, 130 people gathered in a high school gymnasium.

In Iowa City, cheers broke out in the crowded theater after Lois Cox district organizer announced that the last people in line had finally reached the building. “We’ll start soon!” She said.

Burnett reported from Chicago. Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller contributed from Washington.

Ryan J. Foley and Sara Burnett, The Associated Press