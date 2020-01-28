Long line of police cars escorts deceased Constable Katie Thyne

Updated: 6:16 a.m. EST Jan 28, 2020

There was a moving display of support Monday night for a deceased officer as she made a final return trip to New England. A long line of police cars from across the region escorted Katie Thyne’s body to Lowell. The 24-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening during a traffic stop at Newport News, Virginia, where she was part of the force. Police and firefighters also lined the tarmac at Logan International Airport. Thyne was born in Lowell before moving to Hudson, New Hampshire. Thyne’s services are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

