Long delays expected after the LRT train immobilized due to a downstream power line

LRT demolished at St. Laurent Station in Ottawa, January 16, 2020.

Postmedia News

An LRT train at the eastern end was immobilized on Thursday morning because the overhead power line that supplied the train was broken.

OC Transpo implemented the R1 alternative bus service between Hurdman and Blair stations while maintenance staff assessed the stalled train at St. Laurent Station.

During a press conference in the afternoon, the city said that the replacement bus service would continue until late in the evening and possibly also on Friday morning. The city said that delays in the western end would be “minimal.”

In a press release, John Manconi, general manager of urban transport, said the train was stopped shortly before 11 am because of a broken wire.

“The vehicle, the system and the customer support procedures all work as designed and according to safety protocols,” Manconi said.

“RTM assesses repair work on site. No ETA at this time when it will be completed. “

Citizen transit commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert said the incident raises “further questions” about the quality of work on building the line, as well as that of RTM maintenance managers.

She said she would raise the issue at the next public transportation committee hearing, February 19.

The LRT service between Tremblay and Tunney’s Pasture stations was not affected.

