Long-awaited upcoming TV reboots and revivals ranked

What is old is new again, it is certainly the motto that Hollywood has lived for in recent years, and the craze to bring former beloved shows and films back to life does not seem to be slowing down. Over the past few years, fans have seen an incredible amount of television series that have been revived with the same cast or have been completely redesigned with a new cast along with new twists on the original stories. Now there are many more in the pipeline of the largest networks of television and their new streaming services. View the highly anticipated upcoming TV reboots and revivals ranked:

22. Punk

I have a new job. I host PUNK’D on @Quibi NO ONE IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/j616DdUro1

– Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 24, 2020

21. Hi-Fi

High Fidelity from 2000 with John Cusack and Lisa Bonet has become a sort of cult classic, and now Hulu depicts the film as a series! What makes this reboot even more interesting is that Zoe Kravitz was cast to shine in the series, while her mother Lisa Bonet played in the film. Kravitz will shine as a woman named Rob who owns a record store and breaks up her top five.

20. Supermarket sweep

Supermarket Sweep comes back as one of the many of the retro-renaissance of ABC. The quick series follows three teams of two as they fight to see who can fill their basket with the most valuable goods to win cash prizes. Comedian Leslie Jones has been tapped to organize the reboot. “I’ve always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep,” Jones said in a statement. “Seriously, I tried the show years ago; and after I was rejected, I knew that I had to take matters into my own hands. Bringing my iconic game show to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story! “

20. Sister, Sister

Fans of the original Sister sitcom series from the 90s, Sister have been very enthusiastic about the prospect of a revival for years, but from now on it’s hard to be enthusiastic because it is unclear exactly when the show will actually take place. In January 2018, it was apparently confirmed that the original stars, the twins Tia and Tamara Mowry, were in talks to strengthen the revival. “Yes, it happens. I’m excited!” Jackee Harry told Lisa Landry to Steve Harvey back then. Unfortunately, there have been very few updates since then, but fans still hope the revival is still going on.

19. thirty

In the beginning of 2020, ABC announced that it had picked up a pilot for a follow-up series to restart the original 30 series from the years 1987 to 1991. The network also announced that the reboot would have the title thirty (otherwise) and the story will follow the children of the original characters while the new generation experiences life in their 30s. Fans of the original will also be delighted to hear that seven of the original cast members have signed to resume their roles, including Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, and Patty Wettig.

17. Walker, Texas Ranger

Texas Ranger is changing something very special and adapting as Walker, it is a difficult achievement, but a restart of the iconic Chuck Norris LED series is coming. It is said that CBS TV Studios is behind the reboot and that Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been led as Cordell Walker. The series is about ‘a man who finds his way back to his family while investigating the crime in the most elite unit of the state. Our broken widower and father of two returns to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high-profile case – only to discover that there is more work to do at home. In a nod to the original series, Walker and his new partner – one of the only women in the history of Texas Rangers – are the modern heroes our world needs, according to their own moral code to fight for what’s good, regardless of the rules. “

16. Rugrats

Rugrats was a defining series for 90s children and Nickelodeon seized on the current love of nostalgia by planning a new start for the series. In 2018, Nickelodeon ordered a series of 26 episodes for the new Rugrats and also has a live action movie with CGI characters scheduled for 2020. Both the TV series and the movie will contain new adventures with beloved characters Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil , Susie and Angelica, and will also introduce a new world of characters.

Hold your diapers, babies! The #Rugrats are back! 🍼🧡 https://t.co/Al75ZjCZvI

– Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 16, 2018

15. Frasier

It seems that a Frasier revival has been going on for some time, but it seems to be getting closer and closer to actually happening. After breaking the news for the first time in 2018 that he was working on a new Frasier, original star Kelsey Grammer, he updated the news at the end of 2019. “We hatched it. We invented the plan, which we think is the right way,” he said at the time. “We will see how people react because it will not be the same place, it will not be Seattle. It will not be the same Frasier – it will be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that is something that people like to watch. But I think it will be funny, “he added.

14. Women design

Another reboot that has been talking for quite some time is for the CBS comedy Designing Women. Twenty-five years after the original was packed after seven seasons, a redesigned version was picked up by ABC. The new Designing Women – which, like its predecessor, is a multi-camera comedy – follows the next generation Sugarbakers with a number of new, young, female designers at an interior architect in Atlanta. The new version will still have the same razor-sharp dialogue and the ability to cut through the political, cultural and social factions that rarely agree. Original series maker Linda Bloodworth Thomason and executive producer Harry Thomason will stand behind the new series that is described as a “sequel” to the original.

13. Nash Bridges

After a five-year run from 1996-2001, Nash Bridges is ready for a revival! The original show was aimed at an inspector, Nash Bridges (played by Don Johnson), who worked with his partner, Joe Dominguez (Cheech Marin), in the special investigation unit of the San Francisco police. In November 2019, Johnson confirmed that instead of rearranging the series, Johnson and Marin are re-assuming their leading roles. He also revealed that from now on USA Network is preparing to launch the series as a two-hour TV movie that will serve as a back door pilot. “It is a two-hour television film and they view it as a way to re-launch it as a series. Good God, I don’t know what I think about it,” Johnson revealed.

12. I have no idea

Following the short-lived Clueless series from 1996-1999, pop culture prepared itself in 1995 for a new return to television. At the end of 2019, it was reported that CBS TV Studios had ordered an hour-long Clueless TV series. However, the new series is said to be centered around the character of Cher’s best friend Dionne after Cher mysteriously disappears. Deadline reported: “Written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace), the new Clueless – Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video – is also set in high school. It is described as a baby pink and bisexual blue tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fed look at what happens when high school bee King Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne cope with the pressure to be the new most popular girl in school and at the same time unravel the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in an environment that is unique in 2020 L.A.? “

11. The Baby Sitters Club

Although it has become popular to restart former iconic television series and breathe new life into it, many networks turn it in by adapting beloved films in series! In 2019, Netflix started producing a series of 10 episodes from The Baby-Sitters Club. “The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the release of the original book series, and there has never been a better time to tell an ambitious story about strengthening young female entrepreneurs,” Netflix said in a statement. Although the young actors who play the lead roles of Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn have not yet been announced, it is reported that Alicia Silverstone plays the role of Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of club president and protagonist Kristy. Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein will join Silverstone as her love interest and Kristy’s stepfather, Watson Brewer. The Netflix series comes after the short-lived series from 1990 that lasted only one season, and of course the beloved film from 1995 with Schuyler Fisk, Larisa Oleynik, Tricia Joe, Bre Blair and Rachael Leigh Cook.

10. Clarissa explains it all

With a new show by Sabrina the Teenage Witch on Netflix, it wasn’t long before a new Melissa Joan Hart series landed in the rumor mill. In 2018 it was reported that Nickelodeon was getting ready to return Clarissa Explains It All and Melissa Joan Hart would repeat her role as Clarissa Darling, but this time she would play the mother of the family. Although things seemed to come together for the revival, the actress revealed in 2019 that the series was on hold while working on other projects. “There is no update. No, I’ve been busy with my Netflix show and just tried to get time for the family, and that show is now on hold,” she said. “I really don’t know. It is up to the writers in the show, and the producers, and then the network, what they want. I mean, I don’t know. “

9. The jetsons

Now that we are only forty years away from the year in which the iconic comedy comic series The Jetsons was played, it seems that ABC wants to breathe new life into the series! In early conversations with ABC, it was revealed that the network was planning a live-action version of The Jetsons with Robert Zemeckis as executive producer, and is scheduled to shoot for a studio audience. Unfortunately, there are not many updates available for the series since 2018, but there are also no reports that ABC has canceled the pilot, so fans hope that The Jetsons will come to life soon!

8. Practical magic: rules for magic

Another 90s film that is adapted for television is 1998’s Practical Magic. Instead of a reboot or revival, the new HBO Max series called Rules of Magic will serve as a prequel to the popular movie in which Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman sparkled like two sisters with the power of witchcraft. This time, however, the story is set in the sixties, with the eccentric aunts Franny and Jet (played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest in the film) taking the lead. While the sisters are feared and worshiped, their brother Vincent leaves an unexpected legacy. According to HBO Max, on their journey to self-discovery and self-acceptance, they will fight “with sorrow, war, intolerance and dark magic, not to mention an age-old curse designed to keep them away from love.”

7. Lizzie McGuire

It is undeniable that Lizzie McGuire is one of the most popular and long-awaited revivals, but fans are now somewhat concerned because of problems behind the scenes. In 2019, it was confirmed that Lizzie McGuire was coming back with a revival series for Disney + with Hilary Duff that required her beloved role. In the revival, Lizzie is “a little less hectic and a little more confident,” and the story continues where she is about 30 years old. She apparently has her life together – her dream job as an assistant to a famous decorator in New York City, her dream boy and a beautiful apartment in Brooklyn – but she comes across a crossroads. Fortunately for her, she can rely on her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie, to help her navigate adult life. To make the revival even more exciting, Adam Lamberg has agreed to resume his role as Lizzie’s best friend Gordo, while her original family will be back as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire.

6. Reboot rumors and revivals

Along with quite a few reboots and revivals that are in the making, there are several others who have either been rumored or have been started and canceled. Some rumors restarted and revivals include: Animaniacs, Bewitched, ALF, Conan the Barbarian and Gremlins: Secrets of Mogwai!

5. Fat: Rydell High

Because many have chosen to ever forget Grease 2, WarnerMedia wants to seduce fans to its completely new streaming service HBO Max with a brand new version of the iconic film Grease from 1978! The Grease reboot will be modified instead in a series called Grease: Rydell High. Rydell High “presents the global hit movie again with some characters you already know, and many more you will soon meet. It is still the 1950s, a world that rocks with great musical songs from the period combined with new original songs as well. It is the peer pressure of high school, the horrors of puberty and the roller coaster of life in Central America with a modern sensitivity that will bring it to life for today’s music lovers. “

4. Battlestar Galactica

After several versions of Battlestar Galactica were already on the small screen, NBCU’s new steam service Peacock gives it one more time! The series will be developed by Sam Esmail, who hesitates to call it a “reboot”. “BSG fans, this will not be a remake of the amazing series that Ronald D. Moore launched because … why mess with perfection?” Esmail tweet. “Instead, we will explore a new story in mythology while remaining true to the spirit of Battlestar. So we all say!”

3. Punky Brewster

Although many audiences are skeptical of brand new versions of their former favorites, they are much more open to them if they contain the original stars and that is exactly what Punky Brewster does! The revival of the 80s series will have Soleil Moon Frye revive her role as Punky, who is now fully grown up as a single mother for three children and tries to get her life back on track. In the midst of that Punky meets a young foster girl named Izzy, who reminds Punky of her younger self. Freddie Prinze Jr. is cast as Travis, the former husband of Punky, a working musician who is constantly in and out of the city. Meanwhile, Broadway actor Quinn Copeland has been cast as Izzy. The new Punky Brewster will be available on NBCU’s new streaming platform Peacock.

2. Gossip girl

When Gossip Girl was first broadcast in 2007, it was seen as one of the most outrageous teenage series to hit TV, but since then much has changed in the real world and television, and TV is better prepared for a whole new Gossip Girl series from HBO Max. An official summary for the reboot reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of teenagers from the private school in New York became acquainted with the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series examines how much social media – and the New York landscape itself – has changed in the intervening years. Screenwriter Joshua Safran also said the cast will be much more diverse than the original, including “non-white” lead roles and “Much queer content.” The best news of all, though, is that although the original cast is not claiming that Kristen Bell will criticize her role as the voice behind Gossip Girl!

1. Saved by the bell

It’s really amazing that it took so long for a Saved by the Bell reboot to come to life, and now it’s finally happening, thanks to the new streaming service Peacock from NBCUniversal! Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez were the first to sign up to resume their role as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, and it was revealed that the iconic character Zack Morris is central to the premise of the new show. The reboot will focus on the story of what happened when California Gov. Zack Morris received feedback for closing several low-income high schools and suggested that affected students be sent to one of the best-performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. Mark-Paul Gosselaar has agreed to appear in at least a few episodes as Zack Morris. Meanwhile, Josie Totah is cast as Lexi, who is considered the most popular girl in school, and is equally admired and feared by the students. In addition, Mitchell Hoog is cast as Mac Morris from Zack Morris’ son. Belmont Cameli plays the sensitive but footballing son Jamie Spano of Jessie Spano.