Lonestar actor Brian Michael Smith sees his real life and role life collide in the history of transgender dating

Paul was disappointed on 9-1-1: Lonestar.

9-1-1: Lonestar star Brian Michael Smith collided with his real life last night in the wake of the new show on FOX.

Brian Michael Smith plays Paul, who is part of 126 in Austin, Texas. The entire crew is made up of people from different walks of life, including the LGBTQ community. Paul is a transgender man and Smith too.

Who is Brian Michael Smith on 9-1-1: Lonestar?

Viewers can recognize Brian Michael Smith from his other television roles. Before joining 9-1-1: Lonestar, he was cast in roles for Blue Bloods, Chicago P.D. and Homeland. After the small roles, Smith was cast in recurring roles in Queen Sugar and The L Word: Generation Q.

While Smith’s gender was female at birth, he identified himself as male. With the help of a supportive mother and a close family, he was able to live out his childhood as a boy.

Smith has become a lawyer for the LGBTQ teen community. He encouraged her to create her own media, report on her stories, and give a more accurate account of her life.

Brian Michael Smith has not only advocated better transgender representation on television, but also for these roles. Paul on 9-1-1: Lonestar is exactly this character.

Paul’s distress on 9-1-1: Lonestar

In yesterday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lonestar, Paul had found that he had reddened the glow from a pretty woman after a failed strip club fight. The viewers assumed that this would lead somewhere, but how it happened wasn’t exactly what it could have been.

Josie appeared with a basket full of groceries to thank Paul and indicated that she was interested in him. This triggered a chain of emotions and confessions about dating as a transgender man. Brian Michael Smith spoke to TV Line about the plot and how it was an “honest look” at this world.

He finally asked her and they had a great time bowling. Paul had to tell Josie about himself before things went on and their initial reaction was not positive. She reappeared at the fire station and apologized, but found that she was still not happy with the situation. Unfortunately, this is not unusual.

Kudos to Ryan Murphy and 9-1-1: Lonestar for not being afraid to tell real stories about real people on time.

9-1-1: Lonestar broadcasts on FOX on Monday evening at 8 / 7c.