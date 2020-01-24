London's six-year-old mother clings to life in the Jamaica hospital after a crash

Anika Walters (GoFundMe)

A six-year-old London mother clinging to life in a Jamaican hospital after a tour bus crash that also killed four people.

Anika Walters was on his way to the airport in Montego Bay for a Canada-bound flight when the vehicle she was in collided with the bus, according to a fundraising page set up to support the family and news from Jamaica.

According to the GoFundMe post, Walters suffered two broken legs and broke her skull and jaw, along with many other injuries, during the crash last Sunday.

Family is now raising money to transport Walters to Canada for treatment.

“Anika is a very loving and caring mother,” is the message. “This is a blow to the hearts of her children, because she is the light in their lives.”

The age of Walters children varies from four and 21, according to the post.

“We miss her very much and want nothing more than to stand by her side in her difficult time of need,” the message reads.

“We love Anika and we just want her to be home safely so we can speed up her recovery.”