London's own distillery is already planning expansion

The Union Ten Distilling of London has only been open since May, with Canadian Apple Jack distiller Spencer Bradburn and other spirits holding on, but the London liquor maker, bar, music venue and event site is already planning an expansion. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The Union Ten distillery in East London has only been open for a few months and is planning an expansion.

The liqueur-maker at 656 Dundas St. has purchased an adjacent home and will grow into it later this year to keep pace with demand, said co-owner Brandon Phoenix.

“The answer was fantastic,” he said. “Christmas was great for us. There were many parties, we were very busy.

“The question is there.”

The new room, next door at 658 Dundas, is connected to the main bar of the distillery but remains a separate room so that Union Ten can hold two events at the same time, added May Windell, general manager: “We can run a larger and a larger one that becomes a bit more intimate. “

More space is needed, Phoenix and Windell are quick to add, since the bar and club – only open since May, with a Juno party as its soft opening – has been embraced by London liquor lovers.

“We are not looking for events, they are coming to us,” said Windell.

The expansion, to what is now a used furniture store, is likely to happen in the fall, Phoenix added.

Union Ten distills its own alcohol locally – gin, vodka, rum and apple jack, a whiskey-like alcohol. It also makes whiskey, but that still ages in barrels, Phoenix adds.

It has also recently opened its own store.

Phoenix, who also owns Bellamere Winery and Event Center in north-west London, said the demand for event space made him think.

“Bellamere has been quite successful and the data is almost empty,” he said. “There was interest and passion for making spirits and we looked at locations in the Old East Village. It has been revived, there are many artisans here. “

The neighborhood now has Booch, the organic kombucha maker, coffee roasters Fire Roasted Coffee and Asmara Caffee, various cafes, including the Tea Wisdom tea shop, and micro-breweries Anderson Craft Ales, Powerhouse Brewing Co., London Brewing Co-Op and Dundas and sons. Another distiller, Paradigm Spirits, comes to the former Kellogg building.

That led the Old East Village Business Improvement Area to call the area a “libation,” said BIA manager Jen Pastorius, “for the amazing craft businesses along the corridor.”

“With the redevelopment of that property (656 Dundas) (Union Ten) has made a very positive change,” Pastorius said. “It has also become a community resource. We held meetings there, companies hold events there. It has all three elements of the village: eating, shopping and playing. “

The hours of Union Ten were more in line with a pop-up and private event space than a regular bar, Phoenix said. It is open from Thursday to Saturday, but if there is an event with a ticket, it is usually sold out. It regularly organizes music events on Thursdays – it is a blues night every second week – and is rented out for events most of the time. It offers room for around 275 as a concert location.

“We organize many private events, many weddings,” said Windell.

Regarding the looks of Union Ten, think of industrial chic, with lots of wood, bricks and shiny copper elements framed by factory windows of the former candy factory McCormick, Windell said. “The wood is from London developers who cut down trees and we saved that,” she said.

The building, which dates from 1880, actually consists of two buildings that are connected to each other and stripped to their original brick. At the back is a beach terrace for when the weather gets warmer.

Phoenix refused to describe the costs of the project. “It’s in the millions of dollars,” he said. “It was a labor of love.”

