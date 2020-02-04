London’s first black police officer reflects while his career is being honored

London police honored retired Sgt. Lewis “Bud” Coray, the city’s first black police officer, named him after a community room to Dundas Street headquarters on Tuesday. (DALE CARRUTHERS, The London Free Press)

Retired London police Sgt. Lewis “Bud” Coray carries blue marble everywhere he goes.

Former police chief Earl Knight gave the marble to Coray when he was hired in 1951 and became the city’s first black police officer.

Printed on marble, in golden letters, the slogan is: Do others as you would like them to do to you.

“Bud continues to carry this marble with him every day and it is the motto with which he leads his life,” Chief Steve Williams told a crowd gathered at the London police station on Tuesday.

Coray, 94, was honored at the Dundas Street police station, where a community space was named after him. The ceremony noted that February is Black History Month.

London police chief Steve Williams presents retired Sgt. Lewis ‘Bud’ Coray, the first black police officer in the city, with a photo collage on Tuesday. A community space on Dundas Street with headquarters is named after Coray. (DALE CARRUTHERS, The London Free Press)

“Bud remains a positive role model for anyone with a dream, regardless of race or ethnicity,” said Williams, who described Coray as a “true pioneer” for diversity.

There was only one parking space in the newly minted Sgt. Lewis Bud Coray’s community room, where past and present police officers, city officials, and Coray’s family gathered to celebrate his career.

“The fact that I had a career in the police was a miracle,” said Coray, whose career lasted three decades before he retired as a detective at the fraud unit.

“I did not know that I would become a role model for the younger generation of minority police officers.”

Eight percent of 838 London police officers identified as members of a racial minority in 2018 – the latest available statistics – as opposed to four percent in 2013, according to a report presented to the police last month.

Under the London Police Plan, first drawn up in 2015, each internal selection and promotion panel consists of men, women and a member with a diverse background.

