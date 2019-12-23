Londoners gather for free transit – London

Loading...

Local public supporters gather in central London on Monday to gather and march for free public transport.

The rally has caught a lot of attention online. At a Facebook event, more than 100 people were rated as interested, while another 1,300 people were rated as interested.

The rally starts at 3:00 p.m. Monday on the corner of Dundas and Richmond streets.

CONTINUE READING:

The city of Victoria offers free public transportation. The province is unwilling to settle the bill



Ari Vangeest, a candidate for a master’s degree at Western University, is among those who advocate free transit, and is interested in a free transit.

In a blog post on medium.com, Vangeest presented his reasoning as to how London could offer free transit without the support of the province or the federal government.

Free transport refers to a model of local public transport in which the driver does not have to pay a fare for every single trip. Vangeest believes that these costs could be offset by either a tax or buy-in system for the transit.

The story continues under the advertisement

"The three groups that primarily use public transport are young people, the elderly, and low-income people … These three groups would benefit greatly from such a system," added Vangeest.

CONTINUE READING:

Fare increased for London Transit drivers in 2020



It is unlikely that those who take part in the rally on Monday will receive their free transit request in good time before Christmas.

The city is currently in a month-long budget process that will make many difficult decisions for city councils and a tax hike for Londoners. A final budget should be available in early March.

The London Transit Commission is also faced with its own problems at the planning table.

CONTINUE READING:

According to the LTC, limiting the budget increase would result in extensive service cuts in addition to higher tariffs



After more than a decade of stable tariffs, the LTC will raise tariffs in 2020.

In the meantime, the Doug Ford government's cancellation of the provincial gas tax has left a gap in the LTC budget. As a result, the LTC made an unexpectedly high budget application for the City of London.

2:00

Free youth transit for Greater Victoria

Free youth transit for Greater Victoria

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR