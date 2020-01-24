Londoners are crowded for a chance to talk about the city budget

Citizens pack the gallery at the town hall during a public contribution session for the coming multi-year budget on Thursday in London. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

More than 100 Londoners grabbed the public gallery and two overflow rooms in the town hall on Thursday, with nearly 50 speeches by politicians to argue for the money they would like to see spent or saved as part of the 2020-2023 multi-year budget.

Top question: tackling climate change

Concerns about climate change and the measures that London is taking to address it exceeded all other demands – even the city’s housing crisis – of speakers at the meeting. Dozens urged city politicians to take action, including a young girl who said that her school was very concerned. I think spending money on that is a good choice. “

A desire for London to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and focus on environmentally friendly programs such as green bins, river clean up and easy access to transit – perhaps even a fully electric fleet of public transport buses – was a general chorus.

“Climate change is not a one-off”, says Amber Cantell. “Climate change will be emergency after emergency.”

Investments in climate change proposed in the multi-year budget would cost taxpayers $ 1.04 million over the four-year period.

Cash insisted on housing crisis

City politicians heard passionate calls to target millions of budget dollars on affordable housing, repairs and security in public housing and building more rent-oriented income to address a waiting list of more than 5,300 households.

“The Council will have to invest fully in the proposed solutions. Complex, systemic problems are not solved by incremental change. What does work is courageous leadership that is willing to make the necessary investments, ”said Shawna Lewkowitz, president of the Urban League of London.

Two tenants of social housing discussed the need to address living standards, and said people get tired of “bad” conditions, including frequent cockroaches and bed bugs and repairs that take years, “if they are already done.”

New investments in housing proposed in the multi-year budget total more than $ 73 million.

Back at Back to the river

The London Community Foundation made a final call to save the center project that it hopes to revitalize the forks of the Thames, including a lookout bridge and public gathering space that would require $ 12 million from the town hall.

Tom McClenaghan was one of the many citizens who also supported the project and said that after decades of poor treatment of the river, London has a “radiant, radiant hope in Back to the River”.

But the polarizing project – for which the foundation has raised $ 3 million in private donors – also raised no-sayers who urged the council to focus on housing and other priorities.

“I know there is a donation related to chasing the Thames, but most of the money will still come from us, so please don’t spend that money,” said Vicki Van Linden.

Stop firing on roads

Stop the endless road widening cycle and invest in other ways to explore the city, a whole series of Londoners told elected officials. Cyclists, supporters of the environment and other residents argued that the long-term budget should not invest so heavily in cars that cause traffic and pollution.

Instead, some or all of the capital funds earmarked for widening some of London’s main arteries should be diverted to protected cycle paths on the street, other forms of active transport and even better snow removal so that people can walk and travel on sidewalks.

“Many Londoners are struggling with economic problems, and yet we plan to use the capital budget to spend the vast majority of our limited resources on the most expensive and inefficient form of transport,” said Jamieson Roberts, bicycle advisory committee.

Two cycling groups worked together to lobby for a network of 40 kilometers of cycle paths through the city, as well as a cycling and walking manager rented from the town hall.

Keep tax rates in line with inflation

Business executives asked the council to keep tax increases far below four percent, but only a handful of Londoners who spoke to politicians argued for lower taxes on Thursday night.

Mike Wallace, head of the London Development Institute, representing builders in the city, urged politicians to keep the tax increase at or below 3.2 percent, the lowest end of the range proposed by city employees and for which no new ones expenses are needed. It would translate into an additional $ 94 on the property tax bill of an average home estimated at $ 241,000.

The London Chamber of Commerce wrote to the council to strive for lower tax increases and suggested that anything above 3 percent “would be an unnecessary economic burden for our members and city taxpayers.”

Debate on the multi-year budget and the $ 183 million in proposed new spending starts on January 30. The next public meeting is February 13 at 6 p.m.