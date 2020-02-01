Londoner is fourth in Canada to contract coronavirus: health officials

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the city of Toronto, speaks as Dr. David Williams, the Chief Medical Officer of Ontario, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health listen at a corona virus press conference in Queens Park on January 27, 2020 in Toronto, Canada.

Public health officials in Ontario are investigating a confirmed case of corona virus in London, less than a week after the potentially deadly virus was first discovered in the province.

The unknown woman, a student of Western University in her 20s, tested positive for the corona virus strain from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak has killed more than 200 people since December.

The London case is the third in Ontario and the fourth in Canada.

The woman had visited the affected region of China, provincial health officials said Friday at a press conference in Toronto. She arrived in Toronto on January 23 and traveled to London with a private vehicle.

Although she did not experience any symptoms, she wore a mask for her entire trip home from Wuhan to London, said Chris Mackie, medical officer of health and chief executive of the Middlesex-London Health Unit, on Friday. When mild symptoms appeared on January 24, she sought treatment at the University Hospital.

People, we now have a positive case of the new #coronavirus in #ldnont. The individual is a young woman who is a Western student, but has NOT been on campus since her return from China.

The risk associated with this case is very low for several reasons:

1 /

– Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) January 31, 2020

She was tested and released with follow-up from the Middlesex-London Health Unit and recovered in two or three days, Mackie said. “The disease was very mild. Recovery went very quickly, “he said.

The woman remains isolated in her home despite her health, he said. She has not been on the Western campus since she returned to Canada.

Both parents of the woman in Wuhan were admitted to hospital with a disease, but were not tested for coronavirus, Mackie said. Their illness was one reason why the woman was particularly vigilant on her return to Canada.

The only time she left her home was to go to the hospital for testing, Mackie said. Her roommate had moved shortly before she got home, and her partner has been wearing a mask during every interaction with her since she returned.

“She did her best to protect the public,” Mackie added. “Because of her awareness of the risks of her trip to Wuhan. . . she remained isolated in her house. “

Mackie said she will remain in her home in self-isolation until she is cleaned up by public health officials.

Western and the health unit made a joint statement on Friday saying: “The student has not been to Western’s campus after returning to London, and officials from the Middlesex-London Health Unit have confirmed that there is a very low risk is for the campus community. “

The woman initially tested negative for coronavirus, said public health officials.

Virus testing, an emerging public health issue, is under development, said Vanessa Allen, head of medical microbiology at the Public Health Ontario laboratory. Public health officials have re-tested London woman samples using methods that have investigated different parts of the virus and obtained a positive result.

Health officials in Ontario are investigating 17 possible cases of coronavirus in the province.

“The risk remains very low for Ontarians,” said David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

An employee at the London Health Sciences Center said the emergency department staff has taken all precautions to ensure the safety of patients and employees.

Still important for:

– Wash your hands

– Cough in your sleeve

– Stay at home as a fever / sick

– Call public health if you have a fever and have been somewhere where #coronavirus is spreading.

6/6

– Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) January 31, 2020

“I am incredibly proud of the staff in our emergency department at the University Hospital,” said Dr. Michael Payne, medical director of infection prevention and control.

“They precisely followed our protocols and processes. . . I can’t be happier with our employees and doctors. We have a system exactly for these cases and it was followed. “

The woman was assessed in first aid and immediately isolated, Payne said. She was not admitted to the hospital.

Corona virus confirmation in London comes four days after public health officials announced the first confirmed case in Ontario, a man in his fifties who had recently traveled from the Wuhan region to Toronto.

He was discharged from the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto on Friday morning and will remain isolated in his home, a hospital release said.

On Wednesday, the province announced that the man’s wife, who had been isolated since her return from China, had also tested positive for the virus. She stays at home and does not need hospital care, said public health officials.

The novel Wuhan coronavirus was identified at the end of last year after an outbreak of an airway disease in the city of 11 million. Coronavirus can cause flu-like symptoms, including moderate to severe respiratory diseases, fever, cough, and pneumonia.

On Wednesday, Ottawa issued a travel advice alerting Canadians to avoid non-essential journeys to China and to stay away from Hubei province in central China and the capital Wuhan. The World Health Organization has proclaimed the Wuhan tribe of the corona virus a global health emergency.

Of the confirmed cases so far in Ontario, Mackie is encouraged by the vigilance of individuals and the way they responded to their illness.

“I think it does indicate how important the audience is as part of the system,” he said.

“Every workplace has a policy of not coming to work if you have a fever. Same with schools. If we, as citizens, respect that policy and reach public health in such circumstances, we will strengthen the system and let the health system work. “

