Londoner gets a chance to realize childhood dreams with the signing of the German football competition

Belal Halbouni grew up in a house that was based on the West Haven Golf & Country Club in London.

“We had a soccer net in the back yard and every day I went to practice my free kicks,” he said, “and sometimes I went on the court and imagined that it was a professional soccer field because the grass was so short. I would have my cousins and cousins ​​and we would kick the ball out there.

“And every time we saw golfers coming, we walked into my back yard.”

It won’t be long before he runs around in a truly professional football stadium, namely the Weserstadion with 42,100 seats in Bremen, Germany. The 20-year-old FC London grad and former Western Mustang signed a contract last weekend with the famous club SV Werder Bremen, a member of the top federation Bundesliga.

He will start with the team under 23, which serves as a reserve for the large team.

“I was here for a week and a half,” said Halbouni from Europe, “and they told me they wanted to bring me back. I was here for three weeks on a trial and they liked me and asked me to stay. It was intended that I would come back to Canada on Friday, but now I am here and signed and our first competition is in three weeks.

“Hopefully one of my family members can come and take all my things.”

Halbouni was already fairly familiar with the club in Bremen. Former Canadian captain Paul Staltieri played there, just like Miroslav Klose, the most important goal scorer of all times in world cup history.

However, Halbouni’s work is fairly new.

For most of his life he played ahead or attacked midfielder. But this past League1 Ontario season, FC London coach Mike Marcoccia turned him into centerback – and the defensive position remained with him.

“First game of the season, Mike took a chance on me,” said the 6-foot-3 Medway grad. “I have never played there for 16 years. But I started to move forward like crazy. Second game, I got Man of the Match. Third game, I did really well against Woodbridge Strikers.

“Everyone kept telling me,” Belal, this is your position. You have the height and speed that many centerbacks don’t have. And I feel like I’m good at reading the game. I am learning a lot and am still learning. “

He helped anchor London in the competition match and that opened doors abroad.

“I know it is extremely rare to get a chance like this at the next level that has only been in office for four months,” he said, “but one of my skills is adapting. I trained for years with Miguel Wason (the former Western football player who runs Athletic Fluency) and although the game speed seemed very fast when I first stepped on the pitch, it makes me better every day. “

The motivation has never refused. Halbouni said every time since kindergarten when a teacher asked him to fill in what he wanted to do in the future, the answer was the same: professional footballer.

“I was at Western a year and a half ago,” he said, “and I told my parents after the first season that I wanted to leave school. I want to focus on my dream. They were deeply sad. Education runs through my family and I want to say that it is very necessary in a Middle Eastern household.

“But they now see that I have had a good year with the new position and there has been opportunity. It can only continue with this training and the environment in which I am now. “

His chance is also a proud moment for FC London.

“This is why we do what we do,” said club CEO Ian Campbell. “Belal has worked hard in its two years to move from a marginal player to a dominant starting role. Now he can play with it. . . one of the top clubs in Europe. “

It’s a big step, but a Halbouni always saw himself take a day.

