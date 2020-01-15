London youth stage James and the Giant Peach Jr. in Palace Theater

The piece: London Youth Theater Education presents James and the Giant Peach Jr. by Timothy Allen McDonald with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, based on the book by Roald Dahl, directed by Ruth Noonan.

The show: James and the Giant Peach Jr. tells the story of James, who is sent by his affectionate aunts to cut down their old fruit tree and discovers a potion that grows a huge peach that rolls into the ocean and starts a journey of huge proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects riding the gigantic piece of fruit across the ocean, confronted with hunger, sharks and many disagreements along the way. Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most moving idiosyncratic stories, it is a story of courage and self-discovery.

The Quote: “Just like the book, the piece is propelled by its wonderfully unique personalities. James and the Giant Peach is a parable for celebrating diversity and finding a sense of belonging. I love Roald Dahl for his obstinacy and wonder, which shows the readers (and now the audience) that there are worlds that are different from theirs. There are also so many wonderful moments in this show, and we can’t wait to share them with you. “- Ruth Noonan, director

IF YOU GO

What: London Youth Theater Education presents James and the Giant Peach Jr., directed by Ruth Noonan

When: Thursday to Saturday, 7 pm; Saturday 2 p.m.

True: The Palace Theater, 710 Dundas St.

Tickets: Adults $ 20, seniors / students $ 15, available at the ticket booth, online at palacetheatre.ca, or by calling 519-432-1029