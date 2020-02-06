London woman victim of mobile porting scam

Jody Wilson from London had her phone “transferred” where her number was stolen and put on a new phone, exposing her to password theft and more. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Jody Wilson was furious when she descended Queens Avenue to Citi Plaza.

The London woman raced from her downtown office to the Roger outlet in the mall after hearing that her phone number had been hijacked.

It started on January 29 when Wilson, 39, received a text message stating that Rogers had received a request to transfer her number to another service provider, instructing her to contact the courier if she did not had done.

After he had not reached the number mentioned, Wilson contacted Rogers customer service via an online chat function.

“The girl in the online chat told me to go to the Roger store to get a new SIM card and then call them back and they would begin the process to get my number back,” Wilson said Monday . “I was like:” How did I lose my number? “I was still very confused.”

The federal government employee had no idea she was the victim of the port-out scam, an increasingly common fraud in which perpetrators collect information about people’s online activities to steal their mobile number.

Once the scammers have the phone number in their hands, they use it to change email passwords, log into online accounts to make purchases, order new credit cards, and access online banking.

Under Canadian law, customers can keep their phone numbers when they move to a new provider, a process known as porting, ordered by the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CRTC).

A London-based technology analyst says the scam has been around for a few years, but lately it has been improving due to the increased use of mobile phones and online sharing of personal information.

“In short, our entire online life in 2020 revolves around our telephone and our telephone number,” said Carmi Levy. “We leave behind small pieces of information, such as Hansel and Gretel, who identify us online in various places. And hackers know what to look for. “

The hackers use information such as telephone numbers, birthdays, addresses, favorite films and mother’s girl names to answer security questions. The scam is made easier if digital users have set up two-factor authentication – such as a one-time code to your phone – to guarantee their online security.

In the Wilson case, the scammers had access to her PayPal account and ordered $ 1,000 beauty products from a Laval, Que., Residence. They also ordered a new Canadian Tire credit card to an address that the company would not disclose, she said.

“Thank goodness I came soon enough (up to PayPal) and they reduced all my costs,” said Wilson from the online payment company.

Although Wilson finally got her phone number back – a process that took 36 hours – she fears that the scammers may still have access to other accounts. Roger waived the cancellation fees that were charged to her after the hackers canceled her plan to change her number, Wilson said of her carrier for more than a decade.

Similar scams have made headlines throughout the country in recent weeks.

A farming family in Saskatchewan reported losing hundreds of thousands of dollars after falling victim to the fraud last month. In other cases, perpetrators have blackmailed victims by threatening to release intimate photos and videos stored on cell phones.

“It can affect almost any account in your life,” Levy said. “It is very difficult to recover from because it is so wide.

In response to rising cases, the CRTC sent a letter to the Canadian Wireless Communications Association describing, among other things, how unauthorized ports are realized, the number of unauthorized porting cases, and the industry plan to address the problem to deal with.

