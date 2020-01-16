London Wine and Food Show serves examples of musical talent in London

Where there is a little wine and a lot of food, yes, there is also music.

The 15th London Wine and Food Show takes place from Thursday to Saturday at Western Fair District’s Agriplex and while visitors have a lot to taste, test and learn, several of the most talented emerging musicians in London will play.

Saveria, who played and won an episode of CTV’s reality TV program, The Launch, a year ago, the jazz-rock-funk R&B trio, Great Spirits, Ben Heffernan, Sarina Haggarty, Conor Moran, Melissa Megan, folk trio Northern Clearing and Patrick James Clark will all go to the entertainment stage of the show all three days.

There will also be a dance showcase by the Phoenix Fitness for the Arts team and on Saturday, Stacey Kay returns from Toronto as headliner after chasing an audience at last year’s show.

Haggarty, the London singer-songwriter, opens the show on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a solo set that probably contains her new single, Meant To Be, released Friday and produced by her professor and Canadian music icon, Moe Berg. It is her second single release in two months, following December You Want So Bad.

“That was a very nice recording,” Haggarty said, recording her music at EMAC Recording Studios on Rectory Street.

“Moe is a very cool guy, a very good teacher. I learned a lot from him in the studio and it was cool to hear his ideas and get feedback. “

The 20-year-old performer, who completed her final year in the prestigious Music Industry Arts program at Fanshawe College, said her music tends towards alternative pop rock, but “I think my music is just a mix of everything.”

“I am excited and happy to open the Wine and Food Show,” says Haggarty, nephew of award-winning singer-songwriter Julia Haggarty.

Haggarty is followed by London’s Great Spirits, who are expected to ignite a party.

The music schedule for the three-day show is:

Thursday: Sarina Haggarty, 6 pm; Great Spirits, 8:30 PM

Friday: Melissa Megan, 6:00 pm; Phoenix Fitness for the Arts showcase, 8 p.m.; Patrick James Clark, 9.15 p.m.

Saturday afternoon: Ben Heffernan, 12.30 pm; Conor Morand, 3 p.m.

Saturday evening: Saveria, 6.30 pm; Phoenix Fitness for the Arts showcase, 8 p.m.; Stacey Kay, 9.15 p.m.

Event manager Robyn Baker said the Western Fair is always trying to showcase local talent at events such as the I Love Local stage at the show.

“We want to show the local artists,” Baker said, giving visitors the opportunity to sit or listen while tasting, browsing or learning about food and wine.

“We get a bit of both, people just listen to the music in the background, which gives it a nice atmosphere, but there is also a chance for people to just sit down and enjoy it.”

Kay, the veteran based in Toronto, brings a five-member band to play her pop, soul and rap covers and original material. She had showgoers dance last year, which led to an invitation for a return.

“It was really interesting,” Kay said.

“When we got there… The seats were empty and I was wondering what we were going to do. So I thought,” Our first number must be really big. “And we started and people started filling the seats and filling every seat. That was the moment when the pressure was on to keep it up. But we had a great time. The audience really had fun. looked at the other side of the stage and there was a group of seniors who interrupted a move. It’s really a good time. “

IF YOU GO

What: The 15th annual London Wine and Food Show of Western Fair District

When: Thursday and Friday, 5 to 11 pm; Saturday, 12 am to 5 pm and 6 to 11 pm

True: Western Fair Agriplex, 845 Florence St.

Tickets: Thursday and Saturday afternoon, $ 13 in advance, $ 16 at the door; Friday, $ 16 in advance, $ 18 at the door; Saturday night, $ 18 in advance, $ 20 at the door. Pair packages (two general admission tickets and 30 sample tokens) are $ 54.99 on Thursday and Saturday afternoon, $ 59.99 on Friday, and $ 64.99 on Saturday evening. Presale tickets can be purchased until Wednesday at 23:55 hrs.

info: Western Fair District customer desk, westernfairdistrict.com, 519-438-7203, ext. 0, or free 1-800-619-4629