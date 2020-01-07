London politicians call for support to resume proclamations

Loading...

A council committee supported a plan to dive back into issuing proclamations for organizations and events in London, a practice that landed the town hall in hot water more than 20 years ago.

City politicians advised dumping the long-standing policy against issuing proclamations – the town hall maintains applications to raise flags or illuminate 300 Dufferin Ave. instead – at Monday’s business services committee.

Ward 1 Coun. Michael van Holst was the only vote against a one-year pilot project to see how many organizations are applying for proclamations and how much time and money is needed to spend them.

“This was driven by the community, there was a lot of interest in it,” Ward 13 said. Arielle Kayabaga, who took the lead to breathe new life into the policy so that Black History Month could be proclaimed.

The recommendation will go to the full council next week.

It has been decades since London changed its rules to ban proclamations after the city was embarrassed in the 1990s.

In 1995, then Mayor Dianne Haskett refused to issue a Pride weekend proclamation, which led to a complaint to the Ontario Human Rights Commission that resulted in a $ 10,000 fine.

A few years later, the council decided to try to have proclamations issued by the city clerk. But then a white supremacist group that had not been properly screened received a proclamation for the European Heritage Week, which was later withdrawn

“Finally we can move on,” Kayabaga said.

“We are tackling it, and this is what we have chosen. Learning during this pilot project is what strengthens us as a council.”

Ward 9 Coun. Anna Hopkins described going back to proclamations as a way to “build a better community for everyone.”

But there was some hesitation. Mayor Ed Holder asked whether the municipality would see all proclamation requests, or only those city employees who would refuse. He thought aloud whether the process would be superfluous and wasting commission time.

It is expected that the equivalent of a half-time employee is required to browse through applications and make proclamation decisions, but the required resources cannot be properly assessed until the end of the pilot.

“There was a reason why we came out of that case at some point (from writing out proclamations). . . because of some very difficult circumstances, “Holder said.

Barry Card city attorney said it would be better to leave the council behind the proclamations, as opposed to the staff, and not just to act as a second assessment.

“It is better… That these proclamations are always issued by councils, because it helps us to distinguish between a regular municipal service, such as the issuing of a dog tag and a privilege.”

