London police will use face recognition to hunt suspects

A new bobby will soon be set in London: artificial intelligence.

The London Metropolitan Police said Friday that it will use face recognition technology to find wanted criminals and missing persons. It said the technology will be deployed at “specific locations”, each with a “tailor-made watch list” of wanted persons, usually violent offenders. However, a spokesperson could not indicate how many face recognition systems are being used, where or how often.

The MET said that the use of the technology would be published in advance and would be marked with signs on the site. It said the technology would not be connected to the city’s existing surveillance cameras or to cameras carried by police officers.

The announcement points to one of the most important police deployment of face recognition in the West, by one of the largest police forces in the democratic world. The Met has more than 30,000 officers who cover the 32 boroughs of greater London. The British capital is already one of the most guarded cities in the world, with around 627,000 cameras according to CCTV.co.uk, most of which are privately owned.

Seeing a big police in a Western democracy that embraces face recognition can only encourage more repressive regimes elsewhere in the world, says Bigie Watch Director of Silkie Carlo in the UK. She says that activists in Hong Kong, Russia or South America may find it more difficult to push back on extensive use of face recognition.

Carlo says that facial recognition is already used in dubious ways in the UK, for example to follow the Notting Hill Carnival, an important event in British black culture. “We are talking about mission creep, but the mission is already well out of hand,” she says. “It is inherently an authoritarian tool and lends itself to abuse of power.”

Nick Ephgrave, the assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said in a statement that technology would help London police fight violent crime. “As a modern police force, I believe we have a duty to use new technologies to keep people safe in London,” Ephgrave said.

Civilian freedom groups criticized the move. “As a very intrusive surveillance technique, (face recognition) authorities can offer new opportunities to undermine democracy under the guise of defense,” said London-based watchdog Privacy International in a statement.

Face recognition has improved rapidly in recent years thanks to advances in machine learning. With sufficient high-quality training data and processing power, it is now possible for computers to choose faces with high accuracy from a crowd. But the technology has turned out to be controversial, partly because of the ability to invade people’s privacy, but also because without different training data it may work better for some types of people (mostly white men) than for others.

Several American cities, including San Francisco and Oakland in California and Somerville in Massachusetts, have banned official use of face recognition. Meanwhile, face recognition in authoritarian countries is rapidly becoming a routine instrument of police and government control.

Allowing the police to scan the faces of innocent bystanders looking for criminals, challenges a person’s expectation of privacy in public spaces. And it is hard to imagine that the technology would not spread to the dragnet of cameras that eventually cover the streets of London.

The move by Met also comes when British experts question the reliability and legality of the technology in trials, and even when the government’s own privacy watchdog argues that more supervision is required.

The Metropolitan Police has previously tested facial recognition at 10 locations, including the London West End. Officials said that in these trials 70 percent of the suspects sought were noticed, while only one in 1,000 people was wrongly marked as a person of interest. But even these limited experiments have been controversial.

Researchers from the University of Essex who had access to the trials offered a more critical assessment of the experiment in a report prepared in July 2019. They claim that in six surveys, where 42 people were identified, “in only eight of those contests the authors of the report say with absolute confidence that the technology is right. “

