This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Facial recognition technology is more widespread than ever – many people have phones in their pockets that use advanced sensors and algorithms to ensure that no one else has access to their data. However, law enforcement is also increasingly using face recognition data to scan crowds for known criminals. The city of London is the newest to add this option to its public safety arsenal. However, the city claims to be careful with the data.

The London Metropolitan Police Service has applied live face recognition technology to multiple points in the city. Signs warn people that face recognition is in use, but the cameras scan masses without distinction in search of wanted people. The police say this will help them find people accused of serious and violent crimes. De Met emphasizes that face recognition cameras are a separate system that is not connected to the extensive network of CCTV cameras in the city. The face recognition system is therefore only active in the areas marked with signs.

If the cameras detect a possible match, it is up to the police to assess the image and make a decision. In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police says that all images that do not cause a match are immediately deleted. Although, it is unclear what happens to images of false positives. There can also be many.

The system relies on standard 2D camera feeds that are less accurate than 3D scanning systems. A report from the University of Essex shows that facial recognition technology from the Met produced inaccurate results approximately 81 percent of the time. During a test in Wales, the system developed by NEC identified 2,300 innocent people as criminals. It would be up to the London police to examine each of those individuals to decide whether they would stop them for questioning. The Met says that the system is only a thousand times wrong, but it compares successful and failed matches with the total number processed by the system.

This deployment of facial recognition technology comes at the moment that the European Union is considering a temporary ban. The EU can block the use of face recognition in public places for five years while studying ways to properly regulate it. That would of course have no impact on the UK if it continued its plans to leave the EU.

Read now: