London police probe city hall fire that forced family of three out

(Free press files)

The London police are investigating a possible suspicious Tuesday night fire that has driven a family and damaged three mansions in the Glen Cairn district of London.

The fire broke out at 7:45 PM. at a mansion unit on Kimberley Ave 99, west of Pond Mills Road and north of Commissioners Road, fire department officials said.

“When our first engine arrived. . . the mansion unit was completely flooded, “said platoon fire commander Gary Mosburger.

The fire caused more than $ 500,000 in damage to one of the mansions. That figure is probably higher because the fire has also caused damage to fire, smoke and water to two adjacent units, Mosburger said.

“At the moment it is a bit too difficult to determine the damage to the adjacent units, so that (figure) can escalate considerably,” he said.

“As soon as we come in there (Wednesday), we have a better estimate of what that value looks like.”

A family of three was displaced by the fire, Mosburger said.

Although the fire was quickly brought under control, the firefighters had to keep fighting in hot places at night.

The Ontario fire department marshal will also assist with the investigation.