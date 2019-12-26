London police are looking for the missing man who was last seen near Springbank Park – London

London police are looking for the missing man who was last seen near Springbank Park - London
From Staff Global News

Published on December 26, 2019 at 5:45 am

The city police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Officials say Kyle Retford, 29, from London was last seen around 2 p.m. on December 23. in the area of ​​Springbank Drive and Kernohan Parkway.

The police describe him as a Caucasian man with a height of about two meters, a slim figure and short hair.

Anyone with location information is requested to call London Police Department at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

