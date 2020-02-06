London offers Windsor “overwhelming” support for finding stem cell donor

Lawrence Hill kisses his daughter Savannah Hill, 18 months old, who needs a stem cell transplant for a rare form of leukemia in London, Ont. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The Windsor father, who needs a stem cell transplant, says he is hopeful that they will find a donor after “overwhelming” support from London and beyond since their story was revealed this week.

“We have brought people from the (United) States to us, people from Calgary and other places where we don’t really have friends or family,” said Lawrence Hill, whose 18-month-old daughter, Savannah, is fighting a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

“Given the amount of support we have received, you feel that those opportunities are increasing, so I feel hopeful.”

The Windsorite and his fiancé, Jessica Rivera, organize weekend stem cell rides in London and Windsor, hoping to find a suitable donor for Savannah.

It is estimated that only 50 percent of people find a match in such cases.

Savannah receives aggressive chemotherapy at the Children’s Hospital in London for non-Down syndrome acute megakaryoblastic leukemia (AMKL). The name reflects that it is much more common in children with Down’s syndrome.

Savannah Hill. Facebook photo.

“Not having Down syndrome and having this kind of leukemia is baffling the medical world,” Hill said.

Although chemotherapy can bring the cancer into remission, it can return.

Savannah has responded positively to treatment so far and has five months to go, said Hill, who recently discovered that there is a chance that she might not need a stem cell transplant.

But when the cancer returns, they have to move quickly, so finding a suitable transplant donor is imperative, he added.

“We are on our penultimate option right now as far as treatment goes, and (the transplant) is our safety net,” he said. “But if we don’t have that race on board, we hardly have any time left, because she won’t get chemo for five months. This is an emergency at that time.”

Hill said the support they have received in recent days has been overwhelming and has shown him and his family how supportive Londoners can be.

“It’s good to know that we have that huge safety net in the community,” he said.

[email protected]

Twitter.com/JuhaatLFPress

Stem cell drives

LONDON

When: Saturday 11 am – 3 pm

True: White Oaks Mall, near Shoppers Drug Mart

WINDSOR

When: Saturday from 9 AM to noon

True: Canadian Blood Services, 3909 Grand Marais Rd. E.