London Nationals honor Max Vinogradov for record of franchise games

Max Vinogradov from the London Nationals chats with teammates during a training at the Western Fair Sports Center. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Max Vinogradov is being honored on Wednesday for becoming the London Nationals leader in games being played.

21-year-old Londoner passed Sunday in Scott Chatham Scott Lombardi (2009-14) on Sunday with his 234th Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League game. The fifth-year Nats Ahead enjoys his most productive season to date, scoring 28 goals and 66 points in 39 games to add to his career-total of 105 goals and 204 points.

The Nationals in first place will face Strathroy Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Western Fair.

PERFECT MARK: The minor dwarf AAA hockey team of Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs put together the first unbeaten regular season in the Alliance history in the age group under 16 years.

The Chiefs finished with a 25-0-8 record for 58 points, four more than the second place Waterloo. The team coached by Jason Williams rolled out eight consecutive wins to complete the schedule and open the play-offs on Saturday at home in Komoka against eighth place Lambton Jr. Sting (12-16-5).

NEW HOOSIER: Sprinter Olivia Gee recently signed a letter of intent to run for Indiana University this fall. The resident of Strathroy was recruited based on her time in the 100-meter hurdles (13.76 seconds) and 200 m dash (24.27).

Two years ago, Gee participated in the Olympic Youth World Championships and took bronze at the Jamaican Invitational. She trains with London Legion and her efforts mark the club’s 22nd NCAA scholarship.