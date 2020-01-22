London musicians gather for the Australian bushfire aid concert

London musicians come together for a concert to offer help and support to people affected by the fires in Australia.

The Australia Bushfire Relief Benefit Concert on Palasad SocialBowl on Sunday will feature Letters From Hawthorne, Ben Heffernan, Sarina Haggarty, Michael Trudgen, Brent Jones, Celtae Lynne and Kory Adcock, Charrlon Mane, Empress Rising, Mockingbird Junction, Patrick James Clark and Rhiannon Simpson.

Jade Bennett, half of the Letters From Hawthorne duo with Jeff Harloff, said they were inspired to organize the concert after a friend, an Australian-born Canadian, who returned home for Christmas during the crisis, who displaced tens of thousands people and killed millions of wildlife.

“The situation was so bad that it is not possible to do enough, but we felt we had to do something,” Bennett said

“What if it happened in Canada? What would we like? We want the world to connect poor people with us and help us through it. “

The proceeds from the concert will be donated to help with the “ecological, ecological and economic consequences of the devastating forest fires currently taking place in Australia.”

Recent rains have helped to reduce the huge fires, although they continue to burn.

It is estimated that more than 12 million hectares have been burned and more than a billion animals have died in the fires. It is expected that it will take years for the animals and people to recover.

IF YOU GO

What: Australia Bushfire Relief Benefit Concert

When: Sunday 5 p.m.

True: Palasad SocialBowl, 777 Adelaide St. N.

Tickets: Access is per donation ($ 10 suggested)