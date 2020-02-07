London man who played a key role in the Terry Fox marathon

Ron Calhoun was an instrumental part of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. He was photographed in his Thamesford house on Friday, September 4, 2015. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Ron Calhoun, a man from London who helped coordinate Terry Fox’s iconic Marathon of Hope, has died. He was 86.

Calhoun died early Friday, said family friend Don Clayton.

“He was a very modest person,” Clayton said.

“He never really talked about himself, despite everything he did, and I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s so revered not just in London, but throughout Canada.”

As the national chairman of special events for the Canadian Cancer Society, Calhoun helped coordinate the marathon that the young Fox would take halfway through the country in 1980.

The event that inspired what Calhoun called the “Marathon of Hope” took place when Fox was at Simon Fraser University in the first year. Fox, who played basketball, woke up one morning with a sharp pain in his right knee. Doctors told him a week later that he had a malignant tumor and his leg should be amputated.

The night before the operation Fox decided that he would encounter Canada. When he recovered from the operation, he saw the suffering of other patients and decided to raise funds to fight cancer and stop the painful.

Ron Calhoun, president of the national special events of the Marathon of Hope, introduces Terry Fox to Calhoun’s hometown of Thamesford in Oxford County on July 16, 1980, while Fox found his way through southwestern Ontario. (Canadian Museum of History / Special to Postmedia Network)

Fox, 21, started his run on April 12, 1980, in St. John’s, Nfld. By the time he had to stop 143 days later because his cancer had returned, almost running a marathon every day, Fox had captured the imagination of Canadians, many of whom were watching how he ran through their communities in his gray short trousers and white T-shirt decorated with a map of Canada and the words Marathon of Hope.

Before Fox died on June 28, 1981, his Marathon of Hope had raised $ 23.4 million, surpassing his $ 1 target for every Canadian or $ 23 million.

“I was lucky to be part of something that was really a miracle,” Calhoun said about the Marathon of Hope in an interview in 2015 with The Free Press.

“Today’s heroes are the people who keep the torch through the country (with Terry Fox flights).”

But Calhoun’s contributions went beyond that iconic event.

Ron Calhoun poses with Terry Fox on the left and Fox’s younger brother Darrell Fox, who accompanied him during his national run in July 1980 in Canada. (Canadian Museum of History / Special to Postmedia Network)

After retiring from General Motors Diesel, Calhoun co-created and served as executive director of Partners in Research, informing young people about the history, importance, performance and promise of health research in all its aspects.

He also founded Virtual Researcher on Call, a national interactive educational program for video conferencing that allows students in the classroom to communicate directly with researchers from different Canadian universities.

Calhoun, who lived in Thamesford, was also at the helm of cross-country runner Steve Fonyo and John Davidson, a London broadcaster who walked through Canada to raise money for research into a rare form of muscular dystrophy suffered by his son Jesse.

Calhoun was also involved with ALS Society, the Canadian Mental Health Association and Western University, which awarded him an honorary doctorate.

His legacy was also recently honored with a memorial bench at the Terry Fox Memorial Gardens in Greenway Park.

