London man arrested in July hit-and-run causing teen to fall into a coma

Abby Roby is happy that her son Tristan Roby, 18 years old, is home again after spending three months in the hospital after being hit by a bicycle during a crash. Photo taken on Monday October 28, 2019. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The London police have arrested a man and accused him of an attack in the south side of the city in July, causing a young man to suffer life-changing injuries.

The London police made the arrest Wednesday, almost six months after the crash on Exeter Road, seriously injured Tristan Roby, then 17.

Jesse Aron Bleck, 26, from London, is accused of not stopping at the scene of a personal injury accident and two counts of driving a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Bleck is expected to appear in the London court on Thursday.

“I just hope that the determination and perseverance of the Traffic Management Unit and all other officers involved will bring some comfort to Tristan and his family from the moment of the incident to today,” police chief Steve Williams said in a statement.

Roby drove a friend on Exeter Road on July 21 when he was hit by a car and flew through the air. He suffered a serious brain injury, a broken left leg, two bruised lungs and other injuries and was in a coma for 44 days. He spent more than three months in the hospital.

After the crash, police said the driver of the vehicle that hit Roby stopped for a moment and then drove away. A witness followed the vehicle and detained a fleeing passenger, police said.

The police thank members of the public who have come forward with tips on the matter and ask everyone with additional information to call 519-661-5680 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related