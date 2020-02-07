London Lightning rookie back in line-up despite painful eyeball bruising

Abednego Lufile of the Lightning rides in a recent game around Derrick Nix of the Windsor Express. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press file photo)

It was the worst pain Abednego Lufile had ever felt.

The London Lighting rookie drove to the basket and went on a layout against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens when he took a hard elbow to face.

The next thing the six-foot-seven power forward remembers is doubled on the sidelines.

“I had double vision and my eye really hurt,” Lufile said. “It was an elbow straight in the eye. It excited me and I fainted on the floor and blood came out of my nose. “

The pain was so intense that Lufile initially thought that his eye could come out of the bowl and the blood that flowed from his nose did not help relieve his worst fears.

Lufile was somewhat relieved to hear earlier this week that his eyeball had only been bruised and, after missing Sunday’s game at Windsor, he was back in the line-up for a new game against the Titans at Budweiser Gardens on Thursday – wearing safety glasses.

“I was afraid that I had a concussion and that I would be out,” he said. “All thanks to God, I’m doing well. I’m back in the game and ready as always… My eye hurts, but I have to take Advil and just suck it up.”

The injury came late in the second quarter in a win of 104-94, but it was also in the first game of Lufile in the Bolts from five.

“I was excited and I played really well because I came from the 12th man in the team to start, so it was a great opportunity for me,” he said. “Going down really hurt a lot, but I’m glad the team came with the win.”

The 25-year-old was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He came to Canada when he was four and grew up in Burlington.

He played at Sheridan College before moving to Division I East Tennessee State and completing his college career at Division II Arkansas Tech.

He played last summer with his two older brothers, Chadrack and Meshack, for the Guelph Nighthawks in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

This year Chadrack plays in Argentina, Meshack is in Romania and the younger brother of Lufile, Elijah is at Division I Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla.

He said his older brothers, who also played a season together for the Halifax Rainmen, paved the way for him to play in the National Basketball League of Canada, where he is close to home.

“My loved ones can see me play, so it’s absolutely special,” he said.

“Everything is going well and I am putting the injury behind me. Hopefully my adrenaline blocks my pain, but I am definitely ready when Coach calls my name.”

[email protected]

Next one

Sunday: Halifax Hurricanes at London Lightning, 2:00 PM