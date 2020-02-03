London Lightning armor depth to beat Windsor Express

Terry Thomas from London shoots Windsor’s Ryan Anderson in the NBL Canada promotion between the Windsor Express and the London Lightning at the WFCU Center, Sunday, February 2, 2020. (DAX MELMER / Postmedia Network)

The London Lightning withdrew to an early lead and drove to a 120-98 win on the Express Sunday afternoon in Windsor.

The Lightning opened the game with a 13-4 advantage and never followed, shooting 61.8 percent (47 of 76) from the floor and 56.3 percent (18 of 32) from a three-point range.

The Lightning improved to 10-3 with the win, while the Express fell to 5-6.

Both teams participated in the Sunday afternoon game over short break. The Lightning defeated the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans 104-91 in Budweiser Gardens and the Express lost 117-104 to the Sudbury Five in Windsor on Saturday night, but the Lightning had more energy and a longer couch.

“I think our depth really helped us today,” said Lightning Coach Doug Plumb. “We both had fast turnarounds and the Windsor boys played tough minutes and they only had about seven or eight boys they were playing and you could see that fatigue started during the game.”

The Express missed top scorer Chris Jones, 23.9 points per game, as well as Shaquille Keith (18.9 points) and Sam Muldrow (14.9), while the Lightning could draw on the reserves of Omar Strong, Marvin Binney, Mareik Isom and Otas Iyekekpolor for quality minutes.

The Bolts had seven players in double digits.

Marcus Capers led with 22, Strong scored 19, Maurice Bolden, Xavier Moon and AJ Gaines had 14, Randy Phillips scored 12 and Binney, who was injured early in the season, had 10. Gaines also drew 16 rebounds.

“It was great to give Marvin Binney 25 minutes,” said Plumb. “It was the first game I was able to play for really long minutes.”

Although the Express was not at full strength, Plumb was encouraged by the full team effort and focus of the Lightning.

“We had 33 assists on 47 field goals and that is phenomenal,” said Plumb. “We only had eight sales.

“If you can come to teams in waves and you don’t have a drop-off when you go to your bank, it is very luxurious to have a coach.”

De Bliksem led 30-21 after the first quarter and 63-47 during the break.

Former Lightning player Kirk Williams Jr. retained the Express in the game in the first half with 18 points. He finished with 26 and Deshaun Thrower had 21. Alex Johnson, another former Bolt, scored 13 points.

It was not all good news Sunday for the Lightning. Terry Thomas was taken off the field with about two minutes left in the first quarter with a leg injury that Plumb will judge on Monday.

De Bliksem lost Abednego Lufile to an eye injury and concussion Saturday night with Garrett Williamson (hamstring) and Jaylon Tate (only) on injured reserve.

The Lightning is facing Thursday’s Kitchener-Waterloo Titans in Budweiser Gardens.

Lightning 120, Express 98

London scores: Marcus Capers 22, Omar Strong 19, Maurice Bolden 14, Xavier Moon 14, AJ Gaines 14, Randy Phillips 12, Marvin Binney 10

Windsor score: Kirk Williams Jr. 26, DeShaun Thrower 21, Kemy Osse 17, Alex Johnson 13

Next one

Thursday: Kitchener-Waterloo Titans at London Lightning, 7 p.m.

Sunday: Halifax Hurricanes at London Lightning, 2:00 PM