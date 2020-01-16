London Knights want to make a big impression

Antonio Stranges of the London Knights (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

HAMILTON – Antonio Stranges places many shares in the top perspective game on Thursday.

He hopes, after a non-flattering number 39 ranking among North American skaters from the NHL Central Scouting Bureau this week, that the GMs and scouts will do the same.

“This is my only chance to get myself back on the map here and get myself back there,” the second-year student said ahead. “Putting down a few places was not something I wanted to see. It is good to be in an environment with children my age and players against whom I am talking about design in June.

“It’s great to meet everyone and name faces.”

The highly gifted 17-year-old player is in second place in London with 16 goals, but only two of them have come during a limited power play time. He does not get the same opportunities as some others in his peer group and that is part of the growth process at major junior.

“It’s a little awakening for me,” he said. “Growing up, I was one of the boys who always played (those situations). Dale and Mark (Hunter) know what they are doing. Dale is probably the best coach in the world and I try to play my best for him. I trust him and if it means that I don’t play that many minutes (per game), then I am not, but I’m going to learn, so it’s fine. “

He has spent much of this season following the example of fellow knights ahead Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy, both important members of Canada’s world junior champion.

“They played in these games,” said Stranges. “They have played in NHL exhibition games. They know what it’s like at every level. McMichael comes to the rink every day and acts like a professional. It’s good to have someone like that.”

His family has also been an important source of inspiration.

“They are coming to this game,” Stranges said. “My father (Tony) is my biggest supporter and my (twin) sister Adrianna has just had a knee injury to a football injury, but she comes to the game on crutches. It means a lot to have them there.”

London Knights ahead Luke Evangelista infringes Barrie Colts goalkeeper Arturs Silovs during their game at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Saturday, January 10, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

He is rooming with Knights teammate Luke Evangelista, the 58th ranked skater who has recently been added to the prospect game as an injury replacement. The choice for the first round in London 2018 is increasing in the eyes of the NHL scouts.

“It’s a huge privilege to be here with Tony and I’m just trying to make the organization proud,” the Oakville resident said. “I was quite disappointed when the roster first came out and I was not there. I wanted to participate. I spoke with (Knights associate GM Rob Simpson) and he said: just keep playing my game and prove that they are wrong. “I think I did well. Unfortunately, there were injuries to other players, but luckily for me I got in and being here now is huge.”

A few years ago, Aidan Dudas from Owen Sound was added to the game late and eventually became the best player on the ice. It was established by the kings.

“You want to follow in those footsteps,” said Evangelista. “Liam Foudy was an injury replacement. He said take advantage of this opportunity. Connor McMichael was an injury substitute (at the junior summer show of the world) and he made the Canadian team. If you get a bounce, you want to make something of it. “

Evangelista did not score or play as an OHL rookie in many games, but he is fourth in the team this year (16 goals, 40 points).

“The way Dale coaches is first the defense,” he said. “I was able to produce offensive from a small dwarf, but knew that I needed to get bigger, faster and stronger. He put me on the penalty kill and the more you take care of those responsibilities, the more he will trust you.

“He kept throwing me outside every time and that was huge for me. You get that confidence and know that you can make things happen. “

