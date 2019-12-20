London Knights fall 7-4 in North Bay – London

Loading...

For the third time in a row, the London Knights struggled four goals behind and for the third time in a row London was tight.

The Knights came as close as a goalpost and a penalty after they did the trick, but two battalion gates with empty nets sealed a 7-4 win against London at North Bay Memorial Gardens on Thursday.

With London losing just one goal in the third half, Jonathan Gruden fired a missile from the left post, and then Cole Tymkin was stopped by a penalty after racing into the battalion zone and trying to hit the net.

"We looked around there in the third round," Knights deputy head coach Dylan Hunter admitted. “We just couldn't take advantage of some good opportunities. We hit (the post) and had some bad luck. "

London had spoken about a better start after missing three goals in the first five minutes at Windsor on Sunday afternoon in a game that the Spitfires eventually led 4-0. London was also 4-0 down on Sarnia at Budweiser Gardens on Friday, December 13th.

Hunter said Thursday's deficit was due in part to North Bay connecting at the start of the power game.

“We scored two goals in the penalty shoot-out. We have a few people on the back end who haven't played it yet (in game situations). You have to leave these scoring chances outside the points and we have to stay out of the box.

"It was avoidable punishments that we had."

Three battalion goals in the second half made it 5-1 with 7:01, but a quick goal from Nathan Dunkley 24 seconds after that fifth goal brought the Knights to three.

London had an impressive start to the third round with goals 36 seconds ahead of Avery Winslow and Nathan Dunkley. Winslows was his first in the Ontario Hockey League and there was a hard wrist shot from the left. Dunkley dug the puck from a pile in front of the battalion net and buried his second part of the game.

That left the Knights behind until the last minute and 17 seconds, but like their game against the Sting, they were unable to find the end of the net to handle the matter.

Jonathan Gruden scored the first Knights goal on Thursday, just 1:45 after the opening game when a shot hit Josh Nelson Gruden, who passed North Bay goalkeeper Joe Vrbetic.

Only two and a half minutes later, the battalion ended the game and brought down the Teddy Bears when Brandon Coe missed a distraction on the edge of the London net during Powerplay, but held the puck behind the net and banked it in to make it 1-1 ,

Another Brad Chenier Powerplay goal scored 2-1 before the end of the first 20 minutes and seemed to get the battalion going.

"We have a habit of playing in the second and third halves of the game," warned Hunter. “We have to start in the first phase. I know they want it and they say the right things and we just have to let it happen on the ice. "

London has left North Bay 34-26. Dylan Myskiw started the game at The Knights goal and was replaced by Brett Brochu after the fifth goal from North Bay.

London will play their last game before Friday's vacation break, trying to turn the four lost games into a week-long break.

Tynan home

The Niagara Ice Dogs announced on December 18 that goalkeeper Tucker Tynan had been released from the hospital and was on his way to Chicago. Ill. Tynan was in a game between Niagara and the London Knights that took place in St Catharines on December 12th. He was looked after on the ice and successfully underwent emergency surgery that same night. The game was abandoned due to the severity of the injury.

Team Canada takes Switzerland off the pitch in the World Cup for Young Talents

Knight striker Liam Foudy scored seven seconds in the second half and secured Canada a 2-0 lead over Switzerland when they triumphed in their first group stage game for a 1-0 win at the Junior Ice Hockey World Championship in Brno on Thursday. Dawson Mercer and Bowen Byram had Canada's other goals. Mercer scored in the first half when he shot home a shot from Jamie Drysdale, the defender of Erie Otters. Owen Sound attacker Aidan Dudas hired Byram for a one-timer in the third period. Nico Daws from Guelph Storm and Joel Hofer from Portland Winter Hawks split the shutout. The Swiss ended with a comforting victory in a training shootout that was held after a training extension after the game. Team Canada will play a second and final game before the tournament against Finland on Monday.

Teddy bear threw

Thanks to a very busy road schedule in late November and early December (12 of 15 games), the London Knights have probably set a brand that will never be broken. They were part of seven different teddy bear litters for various charities in Canada and the United States. Kitchener drew the largest sum with just over 11,000. Knights fans added 8624 for the Salvation Army campaign. Windsor housed 2,722 soft toys and it ended in North Bay. The teddy bear throw first appeared in Kamloops, BC. in the 1990s and has now spread to the American Hockey League through the Canadian Hockey League, with the record Hershey Bears reaching over 45,000 in 2018. Tosses are also held in Sweden and all the way to Australia. All aid organizations.

Next

London is on the brink of a break on a busy schedule, with the Knights playing 15 games in less than a calendar month. They will be for the holidays from December 21st to 28th. First they have to face the Sudbury Wolves in the old Minto Street Arena where Dale Hunters number 15 hangs on the rafters. Hunter will not be present. He is in the Czech Republic with Team Canada for the Junior Ice Hockey World Championship starting on Boxing Day.

The wolves are the only team in the OHL that the knights have not played against in 2019-20. Sudbury is missing 17-year-old superstar Quinton Byfield. He is also on Team Canada and joins London strikers Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy.

Reporting begins at 6:30 a.m. with the pre-game show on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and in the Radioplayer Canada app.

