London is looking for input for cars without a driver

(AFP file photo)

Cars without drivers come to London and the city wants to get ready.

The city asks Londoners what questions or concerns they may have about tons of steel and glass rolling through the streets of the city without a driver.

“The city has identified key areas where we expect connected and driverless technologies to transform our city, and feedback from Londoners will help us further improve our strategy for automated vehicles on our roads,” said Shane Maguire, division manager, roadway lighting and traffic control. .

Londoners can share their feedback on getinvolved.london.ca/automated-vehicles until February 21.

There will be other opportunities for the public to consider as the city develops its “connected and automated strategic vehicle plan,” a city release said.

The city wants to know “which related issues are top of mind for Londoners,” it said.

Automotive industry officials believe that driverless technology will be widely available within 10 to 20 years and will affect transportation, land use and city services.

“A strategic plan is needed to ensure that London has the digital and physical infrastructure to support this new technology,” the release said.