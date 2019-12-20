London is illuminated – with some exaggerated Christmas lights – London

Loading...

For some Londoners, nothing is too much when it comes to Christmas lights.

Steven Clark is one of those people whose holiday ad grows every year.

Clark has an inflatable garden and, according to his estimate, around 12,000 lights outside his home at 92 Dartmouth Dr. in London.

“I remember walking around with my parents as a child and looking at Christmas lights – Saskatoon Street in the 90s. When I had the opportunity to start decorating, we started decorating a bit and it just snowed, ”said Clark.

Steven Clark's house at 92 Dartmouth Dr., London

Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

London's Best Christmas Lights – A map that shows you where to go



He said he worked hard to involve his entire neighborhood.

"I met a lot of neighbors just because I was decorating. I helped put up Christmas lights. There are older people on the street that I helped and they came over and helped me clear things out, ”Clark said.

"It creates a great atmosphere for the neighborhood."

With less than a week to go to Christmas, Clark hopes to get 1,000 people to see his Christmas exhibition, and by the time he's counted he's halfway there.

But he's not the only one who makes it all up during this holiday season.

Nathan Oegema in front of his house decoration with 2 Eric Dr. in Dorchester.

Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

If you're trying to find Nathan Oegema's house, it's pretty easy to spot.

It's right on the corner of Eric Drive and Marion Street in Dorchester with glowing reindeer, a giant inflatable moose, and a few thousand lights.

When it started 10 years ago, Oegema said he never expected it to get this big.

"I love Christmas lights. I started with a few fairy lights but had to add more each year. "

"I was a few days late this year and they were already asking," Are you going to set up your display this year? "So we can get a good response from the neighbors."

Oegema said he was always looking for new things to add every year.

