London electric buses to test Soothing noise to improve road safety

To improve safety on busy streets, London is going to test an audio track on its hybrid and electric buses that play automatically on external speakers when the vehicle is stationary or running at low speed.

With electric vehicles that make little noise due to the absence of a combustion engine, the audio warns pedestrians, cyclists and visually impaired people in the area about the presence of the bus.

So what kind of sound do they test? Well, don't expect artificial engine noise. Instead, the audio is somewhat calming and certainly calming, and can provide an interesting chorus at locations in central London, where many buses tend to gather together (such as everywhere during rush hour).

Unveiled by Wired as the work of London-based Zelig Sound, the audio is designed to play until the electric bus reaches 12 mph (19.3 km / h), at which point it fades when the vehicle starts to make its own sound to generate. The recorded sound will adjust its pitch to the speed of the bus, giving those in the neighborhood a better idea of ​​its movement and position. It also plays when the vehicle is reversing and stops at bus stops.

Transport for London (TfL), which performs the six-month trial, will also experiment with different volume levels to determine the most effective setting.

The test starts in January and uses electric buses along at least three routes. The capital currently operates 200 electric buses – most of all European cities – in a total fleet of around 9,000. The introduction of artificial bus noise is part of TfL & # 39; s Bus Safety Standard program that supports the mayor Vision Zero initiative, aimed at zero deaths and serious injuries on London's roads by 2041.

The noise test comes when the European Union begins to introduce rules that make a warning sound necessary for electric vehicles driving on European roads. But with the UK on track to the E.U. to leave, it remains to be seen whether the British government decides to maintain the rule for its own ways.

A similar law to make electric vehicles noisier is also coming to the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requires that all electric and hybrid vehicles make noise when traveling at speeds up to 30 km / h.

The NHTSA, which comes into effect in September 2020, is currently considering whether automakers should offer different sounds, allowing the driver to choose between something motor-like or a piece of audio that is a bit more unusual – like that one is tried in London.

Automakers are already busy investigating different sounds for their electric cars. Ees Musk, CEO of Tesla, certainly has some unconventional ideas for his company's own vehicles, but if we know Musk like us, we shouldn't be so surprised.

