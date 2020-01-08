Loading...

A display of an artist’s proposed, $ 100 million development in Hyde Park and Gainsborough Road, with two mid-rise, high-end residential towers built on the corner and over 30,000 square feet of boutique, commercial space.

A commercial and residential development of $ 100 million would transform Hyde Park into a high-end destination village, the developer behind the proposal says.

Harry Hermann wants to turn Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads into an “experiential” store development called Hyde Park Village, with boutiques, unique stores anchored by luxury residential towers.

“We are building a village, we will have two (residential) towers there with shops, it is a very different offer than what is in the city now,” he said.

Hermann, who owns HLH Investments, owns about two city blocks worth land and retail on the site that will be transformed when he receives the blessings from the town hall, he insists.

Harry’s father and son team (left) and Mason Hermann are building new residential and retail buildings in Hyde Park in London. The duo owns and operates HLH Investments Ltd. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Hermann wants to build a six-story hall in 1674 Hyde Park, near North Routledge Park, with 80 residential units, 600 square meters of commercial space and 550 square meters of offices.

A second, eight-story, 155-unit development would rise just south, forming an L-shape that runs from 1600-1622 Hyde Park to 1069 Gainsborough. It would have around 1,000 m² of retail space.

“You have to match the product with demographic and North West London is a high-income area that will support homes and stores,” said Hermann. “This product fits the market. Look at Ilderton, Komoka, there are very rich individuals there. “

He sees Hyde Park Village as a destination where people can walk, shop and eat through the nearby green space, he added.

When built, the development will boast nearly 2,800 m² of new retail space, corresponding to the roughly 2,800 m² of space that he now has in buildings on the site, for a total of nearly 5,600 m² of new retail space.

“It’s exciting,” said Hermann. “We are building a community.”

City staff are reviewing a re-use application from Hermann for the project.

“This is the start of something very exciting for the area,” said Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan, who represents the area. “Hyde Park has a lot of history and this is a step forward, the first phase of several in the area.”

Hyde Park Village works with standards laid down in a community plan and urban design guidelines for Hyde Park, Morgan said. “There will be planters, a wide boulevard and a very cool walkable feeling in the neighborhood. It is a significant investment. It shows a lot of confidence in Hyde Park. “

The design of the buildings will try to honor the heritage of the area with a contemporary look, Morgan added.

“It’s an opportunity to create something unique. It could become a destination, it will look different. “

To get an idea of ​​the area design, think of the Beaches neighborhood in Toronto, Bloor Street West or Kingsway, Hermann said. That means you don’t expect professional offices or Tim Hortons, he said.

“London doesn’t really have a retail block destination,” he said. “This will be a small store, heavily traded for food and personal services.”

Hyde Park Village will own a commercial square of Hermann around 1700 Hyde Park, built to replace a square previously destroyed by fire in 2016. Hermann was not the owner of the square at the time of the fire.

A heritage building in Hyde Park 1656, where Hermann has its office, would be preserved and could be part of a possible third tower that Hermann has in mind for the site.

A commercial building with multiple units in Hyde Park 1634 would be demolished.

HLH is a London real estate investment and development company that lists ten projects it has built, all commercial squares, on its website.

