London Crown starts trial for indefinite time

Dennis George indicated that he wanted to be sentenced as soon as possible after he was convicted of permanently eliminating a London woman.

He will not get his wish.

George, 48, convicted of severe assault in November and who spent 27 of the last 32 years behind bars, began a lengthy criminal trial on Tuesday that could result in his imprisonment indefinitely.

The crown received a request to have George undergo a 60-day psychiatric assessment, starting February 10 in Toronto, which is the first step in determining whether he should be designated as a dangerous perpetrator.

George, who has a history of violence, drug addiction, and mental health problems, was found guilty by Superior Court Justice Ian Leach for the horrific hammer attack on his friend Courtney Melhuish, which caused fractures in every bone in her head and face.

The July 2017 attack left her with a permanent brain injury and an inability to walk normally. It now functions at a low cognitive age.

George had a lot of methamphetamine at the time of the attack. Leach decided that he was not convinced that George had the required legal intention for an attempted murder and condemned him for the lesser indictment.

On Tuesday, assistant crown attorney Brian White told Leach that there was a low threshold to meet the assessment. George’s defense lawyer Peter Behr said he will not object to the application.

Leach said he had reviewed the Crown’s materials, including George’s lengthy criminal record, notes from his conditional hearings, and an earlier psychiatric assessment.

White said that what Crown’s application says is “a little glimpse” of George’s background, and he expects hundreds more pages to be archived from George’s long criminal history.

From what is already in court, it is clear that George was considered a high risk of recidivism by mental health professionals and during his failed hearings in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

His criminal past includes robberies and manslaughter on the death of a fellow prisoner.

When told that he was going to Toronto, where the forensic psychiatrist who will make the assessment is based, George had a brief conversation with his lawyer.

“Mr. George is concerned about the transfer to the prisons in Toronto, where he has had no happy experiences in the past,” Behr then told Leach.

White said he will be in contact with the detention facility that George has been assigned.

Also needed is a Gladue report, the name given to specialized pre-sentence reports for native offenders. George had refused a report in November, but this is necessary as part of the assessment process for the designation of a dangerous perpetrator.

Once the assessment has been completed, the crown must seek the attorney general’s permission to continue the conviction that George designates as either a dangerous perpetrator of indefinite duration in prison or a long-term perpetrator who is subject to a long-term order for community supervision finish his sentence.

George’s case returns to court on 11 May for an update.

