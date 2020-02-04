London councilors agree to look for federal, provincial money to move to electric buses

Electric bus. (Postmedia file photo)

Moving the London bus fleet from diesel to electric should not be done on the back of a cash transportation company, politicians agreed on Tuesday evening.

A trio of council members deserved unanimous support in their attempt to look to Ottawa and Queen’s Park for funding to convert public transport buses into a greener fuel, but to cover the costs of an electrification investigation of a reserve fund of the town hall.

Coun. Phil Squire, president of the London Transit Commission, described the financing of electrification testing from reserves as a “careful and careful” approach.

They are early times, and I must admit that. Everything can happen, but there is enough strong encouragement for me to keep moving the ball forward

Mayor Ed Holder

“I am particularly pleased that we are not trying to get money from the LTC budget or for other transit plans that we have,” he said.

Last week, the LTC staff ordered a $ 83,000 investigation to make the switch from diesel to electric buses. It is expected that this summer will return to the committee.

Mayor Ed Holder, who promised to power the London fleet last month at his State of the City address, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer and Squire, brought the motion to politicians.

If the committee is stamped by the municipality for the entire Tuesday of the recommendation next week, the bill for the research will be paid from the reserve fund for the economy, efficiency and effectiveness of the town hall.

And that is a slam dunk. Politicians vote 14-0 to look for higher government financing for electric buses, finance the $ 83K electric bus study from a city hall reserve (no transit budget) and some other procedural clues … # LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/UK6wSqFEuE

– Megan Stacey (@MeganatLFPress) 4 February 2020

The city has 218 buses in the fleet. Electric buses cost more to buy, but save money on fuel because charging is much cheaper than the rising price of diesel.

The current price of an electric bus is slightly less than twice the price of a traditional diesel machine, around 185 percent, according to a recent report to the London transit agency. Electric chargers can range from $ 130,000 to $ 1.5 million, depending on how quickly they “top up” the load on a bus.

During a trip to Ottawa this week to participate in pre-budget consultations with the federal financial committee, Holder and London North Center MP Peter Fragiskatos also met with Secretary of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna to talk about electrification. McKenna helped the environment and climate change in the previous cabinet.

Related

Holder said he received a “very positive reception” from all levels of government for the plan to go electric.

“It’s an early time, and I have to admit. Anything can happen, but there’s enough strong encouragement for me to keep moving the ball forward,” he said.